Alina Chatman, Tatyana Johnson, and Megan Todaro each netted twice while Sophie Crawford and Tori Crawford each contributed three assists each in Steilacoom's 10-0 blowout against Tyee.

Volleyball:

Arlington 3, Marysville-Getchell 0

Ally Peterson totaled 37 assists and five digs to lead the Eagles past the Chargers. Jessica Baker (13 kills and nine digs) and Morgan Van Laar (10 kills and eight digs) also contributed to the win.

Monroe 3, Glacier Peak 1

Meredith Teague (16 kills, 11 digs) and Samantha Zimmerman (17 kills, 11 digs) led the Bearcats past the Grizzlies. In addition, Tatum McGovern and Ciera Pits recorded a combined 41 assists while Mina Duong supplied 22 digs.

Girls Soccer:

Steilacoom 10, Tyee 0

Lakeside 4, Bainbridge 0

Elliana Blachman scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist to lead the well-balanced Lions past the Spartans. Sadie Morris minded the net and notched a shutout in the win.

White River 9, Washington 0

Already 6-0 at halftime, a complete team-effort led White River to victory over Washington, as six different goal-scorers found the back of the net for the Hornets. Chloe Narolski (two goals, one assist), Grace Clapshaw (one goal, one assist), Zoe Grimm (one goal, two assists), and Annabelle Hall (one goal, two assists) paved the way for the offense.

Lake Stevens 4, Cascade 0

Ashley Askevold notched a hat trick to help secure the win for Lake Stevens while Madison McDonals and Kylie Foutch teamed-up to supply the shutout. Lizzy Golden also added a goal and an assist of her own.

Bellevue 1, Mercer Island 1

Mercer Island’s goalkeeper, Bella Johnson, tallied 15 saves in the action-packed 1-1 draw on Tuesday between the Islanders and the Wolverines. The goal-scorers in the match were Emily Arron (Mercer Island) and Jojo Harber (Bellevue).

Cascade Christian 3, Charles Wright Academy 0

Nicole Souply found the back of the net twice behind a pair of assists from Hailey Brandner while goalkeeper Kierstin Patefield earned the shutout to lead the Cougars to victory.

Boys Tennis:

Jackson (J) 5, Glacier Peak (GP) 2

Singles: Anuj Vimawala (J) beat Sean Peterson (GP) 6-0, 6-2; Patrick Follis (J) beat Cade Younie (GP) 6-1, 6-0; Daniel Sohn (J) beat Kyle Shaff (GP) 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-3; Austin Petz (GP) beat Kevin Lee (J) 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Kim/Hyun (J) beat Russon/Price (GP) 7-5, 6-2; Sharma/Chu (J) beat Chauvin/Baldini (GP) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Chauvin/Cannon (GP) beat Kim/Wang (J) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Sumner (S) 3, Auburn Riverside (AR) 2

Singles: Colby Tong (AR) beat Zaylan Jacobsen (S) 6-3, 6-2; Dashawn Moore (S) beat Michael Kim (AR) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Miller/Airis (AR) beat Vanhout/Mark (S) 6-3, 7-6 (4); Smith/Peterson (S) beat Butler/Park (AR) 6-2, 7-6 (2); Brugard/Feely (S) beat Tu/Shin (AR) 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Stadium (S) 5, Bonney Lake (B) 0

Singles: Blake Wilcox (S) beat Jordan Byersdorf (B) 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Masterson (S) beat Noah Lucus (S) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Doubles: Merz/Neill (S) beat DeLapp/Kurtz (B) 6-2, 6-1; Peterson/Wilcox (S) beat Nguyen/Ning (B) 6-3, 6-0; Murphy/Warden (S) beat Johnson/Goff (B) 6-4, 6-4.

Arlington (A) 7, Everett (E) 0

Singles: Connor Guthrie (A) beat Ryan Burt (E) 6-1, 6-4; Nicholas Mendro (A) beat Jacob Rotert (E) 6-0, 6-4; Conner Fuchesato (A) Eyler Anderson (E) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Edward Radion (A) beat Andrew Day (E) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). Doubles: McCauley/Pullig (A) beat Pignataro/Peterson (E) 6-0, 6-2; Meyers/Mitzelfeldt (A) beat Pignataro/Waddel (E) 6-3, 6-4; Eckley/Spores (A) beat Murphy/Finley (E) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Shorecrest (SC) 4, Shorewood (SW) 3

Singles: Faiz Khan (SC) beat Gunnar Thorstenson (SW) 6-1, 6-3; Jack Bong (SW) beat Cole Batra (SC) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jacob Goldstein-Street (SC) beat Andrew Counter (SW) 6-0, 6-1; Steven Zhu (SC) beat Steven Lin (SW) 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Smith/Jang (SW) beat Tangeman/Shibayama (SC) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-0; Yu/Stensrud (SW) beat King/Kim (SC) 6-3, 6-0; Hong/Park (SC) beat Buma/Johnson (SW) 6-3, 6-4.

Meadowdale (M) 4, Lynnwood (L) 3

Singles: David Kim (M) beat Alex Mellen (L) 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3; Takara Truong (L) beat Kristoph Ty (M) 6-2, 6-1; Barnaby French (L) beat Ben Fahey (M) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Evan Wu (L) beat Daniel Tameishi (M) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Johnson/Berista (M) beat Crouse/Mausfeld (L) 6-1, 6-3; Marshall/Sittauer (M) beat Kobashiyama/Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-4; Kim/Mon (M) beat Hong/Le (L) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Emerald Ridge (E) 3, Rogers (R) 2

Singles: Justin Cassens (E) beat Drew Kowalchuck (R) 6-0, 6-0; Preston Kim (E) beat Rafael Cordova (R) 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Goelzer/Nygard (R) beat Miller/Yi (E) 6-2, 6-1; Cabanos/Posey (R) beat Gibson/Crommes (E) 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Gailey/Hokenstad (E) beat Nguyen/Matekel (R) 1-6, 6-4 (11-9).

Overlake (O) 5, South Whidbey (SW) 0

Singles: Reyhan Virani (O) beat James Cox (SW) 6-1, 6-0; Gaurav Nene (O) beat Steve Shih (SW) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Clelland/Gartland (O) beat Mosier/de Mello e Souza (SW) 6-1, 6-4; Hill/Karmarkar (O) beat Damitio/Welter (SW) 6-2, 6-1; Foster/Robinson (O) beat McClincy/Quinton (SW) 1-6, 6-2, 13-11.

Bothell (B) 4, Skyline (S) 3

Singles: Andrew Schueller (B) beat Tyler Chouj (S) 6-0, 6-0; Joe Yamauchi (B) beat David Liew (S) 6-1, 6-3; Dylan Kato (B) beat Leo Shinoda (S) 6-3, 6-1; Aditya Lyer (B) beat Rethivik Nallapareddy (S) 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Bhimani/Wouj (S) beat Lui/Chandra (B) 6-2, 6-3; Stanley/Yu (S) beat Liew/Poremba (B) 6-0, 6-1; Blazies/Mohajau (S) beat Jones/Melse (B) 6-0, 6-1.

Enumclaw (E) 5, Federal Way (FW) 0

Singles: Derek Thomson (E) beat Ethan Truong (FW) 6-1, 6-2; Easton Tendecki (E) beat Diamond Singh (FW) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Herbst/Miller (E) beat Blake/Ha (FW) 6-2, 6-2; Enumclaw won the last two doubles sets by forfeit.

Eastlake (E) 6, Mount Si (MS) 1

Singles: Liam Bigbee (E) beat Hayden Moss (MS) 6-0, 6-0; Colin James (E) beat Ryan Cantalini (MS) 6-2, 6-1; Nicola Frljanic (E) beat Dhruv Khurana (MS) 6-4, 6-3; Jacob Holmes (MS) beat Nick Adams (E) 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Rowland/Zhad (E) beat Bradburn/Malcolm (MS) 6-1, 6-1; Dubay/Rawevchaudran (E) beat Moss/O’Keefe (MS) 6-4, 6-0; Chen/Krishnan (E) beat Han/Popp (MS) 7-5, 6-3.

Lake Washington (LW) 4, Interlake (I) 3

Singles: Shubhy Purohit (LW) beat Will Chen (I) 6-0, 6-1; Alex Levine (LW) beat Prannay Pradeep (I) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Josh Tan (I) beat Ricky Keishida (LW) 6-3, 6-1; Chris Gould (LW) beat Justin Tsang (I) 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Roller/Jung (LW) beat Montiniano/Mohammed (I) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Yang/Wang (I) beat Khorrami/Tipp (LW) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; Qian/Gopal (I) beat Adler/Dailidenas (LW) 4-6, 6-2 (10-6).

Liberty (L) 5, Juanita (J) 2

Singles: Marco Sobrino (L) beat Wilson Ramstead (J) 6-3, 6-0; Calvin Young (L) beat Spencer Nokes (J) 6-1, 6-1; Nick Lammers (J) beat Cody Hughes (L) 6-4, 6-3; Colby Vuong (L) beat Holden McGovern (J) 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Le/Le (L) beat Karmali/Decker (J) 6-0, 6-0. Hughes/Yan (L) beat Odderson/Ankit (J) 6-3, 6-0; Kantor/Haas (J) beat Hei/Lee (L) 6-3, 6-2.

Lakes (L) 4, Spanaway Lake (S) 1

Singles: Kim (S) beat White (L) 6-3, 7-6; Panui (L) beat Barbacar (S) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: White/Talbot (L) beat Mendiola/Muna (S) 6-0, 6-0; Fnnassime/Andrew (L) beat Gulie/Ward (S) 6-0, 6-1; Newville/Diaz (L) beat Gulie/Barbacar (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Golf:

Eastlake (E) 198 strokes, Issaquah (I) 210 (Played at Sahalee Country Club, Par 36)

Top finishers: Tommy McCoy (E) 37; Victor Wang (E) 39; Griffin McCauley (E) 40; Cole Chase (I) 40; Curtis Siemens (E) 41; William Halbert (E) 41; Jun Ahn (I) 41; Sam Berensohn (I) 41.

Ingraham (I) 89 points, Nathan Hale (NH) 81 (Played at Jackson Golf Course, Par 35)

Top finishers: Charlie Hepler (NH) 18; Gaahan S. (I) 17; Ken S. (I) 17; Jonas Kohn (NH) 17; Holden Predmore (NH) 16; Ammon W. (I) 15; Jaxon C. (I) 15.

Bothell (B) 217 strokes, Skyline (S) 218 (Played at the Plateau Club, Par 36)

Top finishers: Jared Tall (B) 41; Roger Lin (S) 41; Brett Anzlovar (B) 42; Luke Rockwell (S) 43; Ryan Knox (B) 44; Keaton Wood (S) 44.

Boys Water Polo:

Bainbridge (B) 21, South Kitsap (SK) 1

Top scorers: Miles Hogger (B) 7; Sam Kapel (B) 5; Sam Chapman (B) 2; Harrison Shinohara (B) 2; Tristan Maass (B) 2.

Cross Country:

