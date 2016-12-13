Boys basketball:

Rainier Beach 97, O’Dea 91 (OT)

Khalil Shabazz scored 47 points for Rainier Beach to counter O’Dea’s Xavier Smith and his 35-point night.

Skyline 59, Woodinville 56 (OT)

Skyline had three in double figures led by Ben Smith’s 19 to counter Michael Roth’s 21 points for Woodinville as the Spartans prevailed in overtime.



Mercer Island 72, Redmond 69 (2OT)

Girls basketball:

Hazen 48, Kennedy Catholic 46

Sharaya Coe scored 20 and grabbed 14 boards and was the difference as Hazen held off Kennedy Catholic at home in NPSL Cascade division play.

White River 66, Franklin Pierce 56

Kendall Bird’s 40-point, 21-rebound night accounted for most of what White River needed to pull out a 2A SPSL Mountain division win over Franklin Pierce.

Boys swimming:

Shorecrest 122, Lynnwood 41

Shorecrest 116, Meadowdale 49

Shorewood 132, Mountlake Terrace 27

Shorewood 104, Edmonds-Woodway 66

Curtis vs. Gig Harbor



Mariner 94, Everett 89

200 Medley Relay: Mar 2:03.00 Meetsma, Angelos, Steen, Gubenya; 200 Free: Mar 2:13.28 M. Lauriano; 200 Ind Medley:Mar 2:39.31 G. Steen; 50 Free Evt 24.31 J. Sisneros; Diving: Mar 145.05 S. Thanomjit; 100 Fly Evt 1:05.98 E. Harber; 100 Free: Evt 51.93 E. Ahrendt; 500 Free: Evt 5:29.08 J. Sisneros; 200 Free relay: Evt 1:40.74 E. Ahrendt, J. Sisneros, A. Day, e. Harber; 100 Back: Evt 1:06.71 E. Harber1; 100 Breast: Evt 1:09.39 E. Ahrendt; 400 Free relay: Evt 3:52. 65 J. Sisneros, E. Harber, A. Day, E. Ahrendt

Girls bowling:

Kennedy Catholic 5, Hazen 0

Kennedy Catholic: High game – Jordan Hernandez 133; high series – Gracie Still 256; total pins – 1353.

Hazen: High game – Tessa DeBartolo 157; high series – Tessa De Bartolo 277; total pins – 1238.

Boys wrestling:

Liberty 45, Granite Falls 44

106 Logan Tonsgard (GF) dec. Brent Haynes (L) 6-4 (OT); 113 Daniel Carlson (GF) won by Forfeit; 120 Double Forfeit; 126 James Klinman (GF) Technical Fall over Nic Gumm (L) 17-0; 132 Jacob Holm (L) pinned Sean Conaway (GF) 3:28; 138 Ethan Le (L) pinned Mattea Potter (GF) :27; 145 Arthur Adair (L) pinned Carrah Smith (GF) 5:07; 152 Juan Flores (L) dec. Seth Harris (GF) 12-5; 160 Jacob Lex (L) won by forfeit; 170 Ryan Montgomery (GF) pinned Eric Fong (L) :45; 182 Double Forfeit; 195 Brendan Nguyen (L) won by forfeit; 220 Devin Meyer (GF) pinned Kevin Sanchez (L) :42; 285 Dakota Schereer (GF) pinned Jakob Dasilva (L) 1:30

Rainier Beach 45, Cleveland 36

106- Louis Lock (CL) winner by fall over Jen Nguyen (RB) in 3:20; 113- Idris Yusuf (RB) winner by forfeit; 120- Eleazar Bacus (RB) winner by forfeit; 126- Moses Howard (RB) winner by forfeit; 132- Abdi Farah (RB) winner by decision over KeMonie Newton (CL) 12-7; 138- Mike Bethea (RB) winner by fall over Jun Hena Yu (CL) in 0:40; 145- Thaddeus Driscoll (CL) winner by disqualification over Sam Scott (RB); 152- Samdap Ly (CL) winner by fall over Kaiden Burton (RB) in 1:11; 160- Tyler Reyes (RB) winner by forfeit; 170- Thomas Lee (CL) winner by fall over Royce Kelly (RB in 1:20; 182- Zach Jones (RB) winner by forfeit; 195- Abenezer Hailemariam (RB) winner by forfeit; 220- Derrick Winston (CL) winner by fall over Isaiah Dunston (RB) in 0;18; 285- Micah Houston (CL) winner by fall over Derrick Dorsey (RB) in 1:11

