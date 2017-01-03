Boys Basketball
Nathan Hale 110 , O’Dea 68
The number one team in the nation, according to Maxpreps.com, dominated the Irish from the opening tip-off, thanks to an incredible 52-point performance from top collegiate recruit Michael Porter. Porter scored his 52 points in only three quarters of play, as he sat out the fourth once the game turned into a rout. The Raiders got off to a hot start, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and going into halftime up 57-33. By the end of the third quarter, Nathan Hale had scored 95 points. With the victory, the Raiders improved to 9-0 and bolstered their case as the best team in the nation.
Issaquah 70, Bothell 68
The Eagles held off Bothell’s 29-point fourth quarter, pulling out a slim victory behind 33 points from Tanner Davis. Cameron Tyson of Bothell had 26 points, and the Cougars nearly battled back, but Issaquah held on, improving to 7-4 for the season.
No. 3 Kentwood 60, No. 9 Kentridge 59
Mercer Island 56, Liberty 54
A sub-par first half turned into a second half comeback for the Islanders, as they pulled off a big victory to improve to 5-5 on the season. Liberty led at halftime by a score of 25-18. But in the second half, Mercer Island came out strong, going 17 of 23 from the field. Shain Scott essentially won the game for the Islanders with a steal that led to a lay-in, putting them on top and sealing the win.
Girl’s Basketball
Kentridge 56, Kentwood 16
The Conks suffered a painful loss to one of their biggest rivals, as the Chargers smacked Kentwood around on their way to a 56-26 victory. Kentwood never scored more than 6 points in a quarter, and only three players recorded a score. For Kentridge, the win puts them half a game behind Kentlake for the division lead.
Hazen 37, Kent-Meridian 25
The Highlanders held Kent-Meridian to seven points in the second half, including only two in the fourth quarter. The conference win was big for Hazen, helping them climb further up the standings in the Cascade Division. Sharaya Coe posted a double-double, scoring 14 points and collecting 17 rebounds in the win.
Wrestling
Bainbridge 36 Ingraham 41
106- Cameron Williams (B) pinned Julian Collins (I) 1:12
113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit
120- Bebe Denton (I) win by forfeit
126- Adriel Liau (I) win by forfeit
132- Grace Rabbitt-Burke (I) pinned Clayton Marsh (B) 1:53
138- Oleg Maguire (B) pinned Simeon Lauder (I) 2:25
145- Val Pavlovie (I) win by forfeit
152- Justin Kyle (I) tech fall Nate Michaels (B) 19-4
160- Clay Wren (B) pinned Damien Spataro (I) 2:16
170- Joseph Lauder (I) win by forfeit
182- Hague Bush (B) win by forfeit
195- Mac Schelbert (B) win by forfeit
220- Sergio Martinez (I) pinned Beto Allen (B) 1:26
285- Double forfeit
Bainbridge 36 Kingston 60
106- Dalton Tellinghuisen (K) pinned Cameron Williams (B) :54
113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit
120- Double forfeit
126- Alex Moore (K) win by forfeit
132- Jacob Diehl (K) pinned Oleg Maguire (B) 5:17
138- Josh Bayne (K) pinned Clayton Marsh (B) 2:19
145- Chase Sturgeon (K) win by forfeit
152- Nate Michaels (B) win by forfeit
160- Hunter Zook (B) win by forfeit
170- Wikter Nienninski (K) win by forfeit
182- Hague Bush (B) pinned Hunter Collins (K) :39
195- Kingston- win by forfeit
220- Beto Allen (B) win by forfeit
285- Double forfeit
