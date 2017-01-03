Boys Basketball

Nathan Hale 110 , O’Dea 68

The number one team in the nation, according to Maxpreps.com, dominated the Irish from the opening tip-off, thanks to an incredible 52-point performance from top collegiate recruit Michael Porter. Porter scored his 52 points in only three quarters of play, as he sat out the fourth once the game turned into a rout. The Raiders got off to a hot start, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and going into halftime up 57-33. By the end of the third quarter, Nathan Hale had scored 95 points. With the victory, the Raiders improved to 9-0 and bolstered their case as the best team in the nation.

Issaquah 70, Bothell 68

The Eagles held off Bothell’s 29-point fourth quarter, pulling out a slim victory behind 33 points from Tanner Davis. Cameron Tyson of Bothell had 26 points, and the Cougars nearly battled back, but Issaquah held on, improving to 7-4 for the season.

No. 3 Kentwood 60, No. 9 Kentridge 59

Matt Massey has the story

Mercer Island 56, Liberty 54

A sub-par first half turned into a second half comeback for the Islanders, as they pulled off a big victory to improve to 5-5 on the season. Liberty led at halftime by a score of 25-18. But in the second half, Mercer Island came out strong, going 17 of 23 from the field. Shain Scott essentially won the game for the Islanders with a steal that led to a lay-in, putting them on top and sealing the win.

For full results, click here

Girl’s Basketball

Kentridge 56, Kentwood 16

The Conks suffered a painful loss to one of their biggest rivals, as the Chargers smacked Kentwood around on their way to a 56-26 victory. Kentwood never scored more than 6 points in a quarter, and only three players recorded a score. For Kentridge, the win puts them half a game behind Kentlake for the division lead.

Hazen 37, Kent-Meridian 25

The Highlanders held Kent-Meridian to seven points in the second half, including only two in the fourth quarter. The conference win was big for Hazen, helping them climb further up the standings in the Cascade Division. Sharaya Coe posted a double-double, scoring 14 points and collecting 17 rebounds in the win.

For full results, click here

Wrestling

Bainbridge 36 Ingraham 41

106- Cameron Williams (B) pinned Julian Collins (I) 1:12

113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit

120- Bebe Denton (I) win by forfeit

126- Adriel Liau (I) win by forfeit

132- Grace Rabbitt-Burke (I) pinned Clayton Marsh (B) 1:53

138- Oleg Maguire (B) pinned Simeon Lauder (I) 2:25

145- Val Pavlovie (I) win by forfeit

152- Justin Kyle (I) tech fall Nate Michaels (B) 19-4

160- Clay Wren (B) pinned Damien Spataro (I) 2:16

170- Joseph Lauder (I) win by forfeit

182- Hague Bush (B) win by forfeit

195- Mac Schelbert (B) win by forfeit

220- Sergio Martinez (I) pinned Beto Allen (B) 1:26

285- Double forfeit

Bainbridge 36 Kingston 60

106- Dalton Tellinghuisen (K) pinned Cameron Williams (B) :54

113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit

120- Double forfeit

126- Alex Moore (K) win by forfeit

132- Jacob Diehl (K) pinned Oleg Maguire (B) 5:17

138- Josh Bayne (K) pinned Clayton Marsh (B) 2:19

145- Chase Sturgeon (K) win by forfeit

152- Nate Michaels (B) win by forfeit

160- Hunter Zook (B) win by forfeit

170- Wikter Nienninski (K) win by forfeit

182- Hague Bush (B) pinned Hunter Collins (K) :39

195- Kingston- win by forfeit

220- Beto Allen (B) win by forfeit

285- Double forfeit