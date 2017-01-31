Boys Basketball

Nathan Hale 90, Seattle Prep 68

Michael Porter Jr. played like a man possessed on Senior Night, scoring 52 points and collecting 23 rebounds to lead the No.1 team in the country to yet another dominant victory. All of the seniors for the Raiders saw floor time, and Nathan Hale improved their regular season record to 15-0. The game was essentially over after the first quarter, as the Raiders got out to a 24-6 lead, and continued to pile on. The Panthers could only watch as Porter picked apart their defense, and Nathan Hale rolled, scoring 23, 21, and 22 points in the final three quarters. There is little question that Nathan Hale is the time to beat as the playoffs loom.

Cascade 59, Lake Stevens 54

The Bruins battled back from an early 17-6 deficit, slowly gaining ground before tying the game up with 19 fourth quarter points. Cascade scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, where the Bruins outscored the Vikings 11-6 to earn the scrappy victory. D’Andre Bryant led Cascade with 19 points.

Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62

Ballard put up a valiant effort, nearly pulling off what would’ve been an impressive comeback victory before falling short by only a score. Down 34-27 at halftime, the Beavers outscored Chief Sealth 35-31 in the second half. Though they scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, Ballard couldn’t pull it off in the end. Though they lost, the Beavers got solid performances from several key players. Juniors Simon Cryzewski and Valentin Boyanov scored 24 and 14 points, carrying Ballard’s offensive attack and keeping the game competitive.

Girls Basketball

Mercer Island 69, Lake Washington 24

The Islanders took down Lake Washington in spectacular fashion, beating the Macropods by 45 points to secure the KingCo championship. Mercer Island is now 14-0 on the season and are in strong position to go deep into the playoffs.

Bellarmine Prep 74, Sumner 55

The Lions won their 15th conference game of the season, clinching the SPSL title with an undefeated record. Shalyse Smith came up big in the second half, scoring eight of her 16 points after halftime. Smith also collected 14 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

No. 5 Kentlake 34, No. 2 Kentridge 26

For the second time this season the Falcons took down the second-place Chargers, this time in an NPSL playoff contest to improve their record to 19-2 for the year. Kentlake will face Auburn Riverside in a game that will determine the league title.

Wrestling

Bainbridge 18 – Roosevelt 42

106- Double forfeit

113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit

120- Double forfeit

126- Silas Carbine-Panchot (R) win by forfeit

132- Eli Teagle (R) dec. Oleg Maguire (B) 12-11

138- Clayton Marsh (B) win by forfeit

145- Jack McAlpine (R) pinned Pedro Delfino (B) 1:35

152- Drew Weinberger (R) dec. Nate Michaels (B) 11-9

160- Quinn Williamson (R) win by forfeit

170- Jack Hanish (R) win by forfeit

182- Spear Kajumulo (R) pinned Mac Schelbert (B) :32

195- Patrick McGreevey (R) win by forfeit

220- Beto Allen (B) win by forfeit

285- Double forfeit