Boys Basketball

Beamer 85, Decatur 84

27 points in the fourth quarter was not enough for the Gators to get the win, falling victim to an outstanding game from Beamer senior Ste’fun Singleton. Singleton drained five 3’s in the third quarter, scoring 15 of the Titans’ 29 third quarter points. At the end of the game, Singleton had 43 points, his second 40-point game of the season.

Inglemoor 44, Issaquah 42

This tight game was decided in the final seconds on an in-bounds pass, tilting the game in the Vikings favor with two seconds left. The contest was close throughout, with the first three quarters ending with the score separated by no more than three points. In the fourth quarter, the game was tied with five seconds remaining. Jack Weyer caught the ball and put in a layup that put Inglemoor up by two points, which ended up being the final margin of victory.

Auburn Riverside 51, Auburn Mountainview 49

The Lions missed two wide-open layups in the final seconds to drop this conference game to Riverside. Julian Gulchuck led the Ravens with 20 points, boosting them over their rival school.

Girls Basketball

Puyallup 64, Graham-Kapowsin 15

The Vikings scored all the points they would need in the first quarter, scoring 24 points, en-route to a 49-point victory. The Eagles scored only one point in the second quarter, and only four players recorded a score.

Hazen 63, Kennedy Catholic 59

The contest was kept close due to outstanding performances from one player on each squad. For Kennedy Catholic, Miyu Miyashita scored 27 points, while Brenna Hairston scored 22 for Hazen. At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was deadlocked at 52 points apiece. In overtime, Hazen put up 11 points to take the game by four points.

Swimming

Jackson 122

Cascade 48

200 MR: Jackson 1:48.13 (Neal Thai, Bryan Phung, Aryan Dabiri, Isaac Ku)

200 Free: Cascade – Jacob Elenbaas – 2:06.65

200 IM: Jackson – Ryan Rutherford – 2:11.37

50 Free: Jackson – Neal Thai – :23.23

No Dive

100 Fly: Cascade – Jame DeLong – 1:00.16

100 Free: Jackson – Pryce Umemoto – :56.46

500 Free: Jackson – Justin Limberg – 5:07.96

200 Free Relay: Jackon 1:35.50 (Edward Engel, Bryan Phung, Ryan Rutherford, Erik Anderson)

100 Back: Jackson – Jon Cook – **54.91 (State Time)

100 Breast: Jackson – Jon Cook – **:57.43

400 Free Relay: Jackson – 3:55.40 (Bastien Orbigo, Taylor Spring, Erik Anderson, Pryce Umemoto)

Mariner 125, Mountlake Terrace 51

200 Medley relay MLT 1:59.98 Haroian, Bagatyrer, Pham, St. Jacques

200 Free Mar 1:11.19 Lauriano

200 Ind. Medley MLT 2:16.93 Bagatyrer

50 Free MLT 23.94 Horoian

Diving Mar 194.65 M. Nguyen

100 Fly MLT 1:07.10 Pham

100 Free Mar 1:01.53 Gubenya

500 Free Mar 6:28.09 Mayfield

200 Free relay Mar 1:46.78 Angelos, Lauriano, Gubenya, Kukhotskiy

100 Backstroke Mar 1:06.91 Meetsma

100 Breaststroke MLT 1:06.83 Bogatyrev

400 Free relay Mar 4:06.34 Dove, Kukhotskiy, Mayfield, Lauriano

Edmonds/Woodway 111, Mariner 82

200 Medley relay Edwy 1:51.29 Wang Eno, Hashimoto, Mraz

200 free Edwy 1:55.59 Wang

200 Individual medley Edwy 2:18.43 Edwards

50 Free Edwy 24.22 Mraz

Diving Mar 194.65 M. Nguyen

100 Fly Edwy 1:02.49 Eno

100 Free Edwy 56.43 Hoang

500 Free Edwy 5:21.25 Wang

200 Free relay Edwy 1:38.82 Lukas, Mraz, Palmar, Hoang

100 Backstroke Mar 1:06.91 Meetsma

100 Breaststroke Edwy 1:10.91 Eno

400 Free relay Edwy 3:37.10 Wang, Eno, Hashimoto, Livesey

Lynnwood Boys Marysville-Getchell Boys

Pl Pts Pts Pl

Men 2:01.20 1 8 4 2 2:01.21 Bacon, Ludwig

Snider, Nahinu

200 2:31.38 4 2 3 2:15.51 Mielke, Brewer

Vital, Wilkes

MR NS 5 3:38.00 Smith, Pearson

Faber, Orellana

8 6

Men Guzman, Marc 3:03.94 2 4 6 1 2:35.33 St. John, Carson

200 Nepomuceno, Marco 3:15.86 3 3 NS Brown, Kyle

Free

15 12

Men Bevans, Zach 2:32.97 1 6

200 Carr, Andrew 2:47.73 2 4

IM

25 12

Men Lee, Brian 23.59 2 4 6 1 23.29 Ludwig, Nathaniel

50 Nunez, Oscar 32.16 6 3 3 27.42 Nahinu, Jesse

Free Buzatu, Mario 33.53 7 2 4 28.36 Mielke, Carson

Sorphaq, Setha X38.21 1 5 29.53 Snider, John

Tran, Daniel X30.60 X44.59 Cody, Brooklyn

Rosa, Joao XNS X29.66 Wilkes, Kameron

Wong, Erick XNS X32.21 Orellana, Justin

Chavarria, Felipe X X29.76 St. John, Carson

Acosta, Dorian XNS

29 24

Men 6 1 231.55 Scharbach, Zack

4 2 186.65 Anderson, Leif

1 mtr 3 3 130.50 Pineda-Lopez, Carlos

2 4 76.85 Tran, John

1 5 71.95 Cameron, Grant

29 40

Men Truong, Takara 1:04.80 2 4 6 1 56.10 Snider, John

100 Pontoh, Matthew XNS 3 3 1:34.97 Vital, Lauren

Fly Carr, Bruce NS NS Pearson, Caleb

33 49

Men Bevans, Zach 1:01.23 1 6 4 2 1:02.88 Brewer, Micah

100 Nunez, Oscar 1:18.31 3 3 1 5 1:28.89 Nahinu, Jesse

Free Nepomuceno, Marco 1:26.56 4 2 6 1:32.20 Smith, Jawan

Sorphaq, Setha X1:35.53

Tran, Daniel X1:18.49

Rosa, Joao XNS

44 54

Men Buzatu, Mario 7:56.57 2 4 6 1 7:44.42 Bacon, Josh

500 Nguyen, Alex 8:23.36 3 3 2 4 9:03.06 Faber, Nathaniel

Free 1 5 11:05.03 Cody, Brooklyn

51 63

Men 2:16.87 3 2 8 1 1:47.79 Brewer, Mielke

Nahinu, Snider

200 NS 4 2 2:10.59 Wilkes, Smith

St. John, Bacon

Relay NS X2:39.30 Scharbach, Pineda-Lo

Cameron, Steele-Sier

53 75

Mighty Marlins Swim Club HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 5.0 – 5:39 PM 1/17/2017 Page 2

MPMG vs Lynnwood Meadowdale – 1/17/2017

Men Lynnwood Boys vs Marysville-Getchell Boys

Lynnwood Boys Marysville-Getchell Boys

Pl Pts Pts Pl

Men Nguyen, Alex 1:40.78 3 3 6 1 1:35.53 Orellana, Justin

100 Guzman, Marc 1:47.73 4 2 4 2 1:40.75 Faber, Nathaniel

Back NS Brown, Kyle

58 85

Men Truong, Takara 1:12.60 1 6 4 2 1:12.76 Ludwig, Nathaniel

100 Lee, Brian 1:42.16 5 1 3 3 1:25.09 Brewer, Micah

Breast 2 4 1:34.36 Mielke, Carson

65 94

Men 4:13.70 1 8 4 2 4:51.10 Wilkes, St. John

Orellana, Bacon

400 5:31.77 3 2 NS Cody, Brown

Pearson, Pineda-Lope

Relay NS

75 98

Wrestling

Rainier Beach 42, Chief Sealth 35

106- Jen Nguyen (RB) winner by decision over Alisa Chin (CS) 7-5

113- Eleazar Bacus (RB) winner by forfeit

120- Moses Howard (RB) winner by forfeit

126- Mohamed Abdullahi (RB) winner by decision over Allen Romero (CS) 7-3

132- David Knight (RB) winner by forfeit

138- Nathan Perrine (CS) winner by major decision over Mike Bethea (RB) 19-8

145- Aseel Ahmed (CS) winner by fall over Kaiden Burton (RB) in 3:10

152- Greg Avalas (CS) winner by fall over Oscar Rosas (RB) in 3:05

160- Royce Kelly (RB) winner by forfeit

170- Marco Ortega (RB) winner by fall over Morigon Blacktongue (CS) in 1:54

182- Zach Jones (RB) winner by fall over Elijah Marx (CS) in 0:42

195- Angelo Laudermilk (CS) winner by fall over Jason Emm (RB) in 0:20

220- Angelo Herrera (CS) winner by forfeit

285- Ismail Chavez (CS) winner by fall over Nelson Seni (RB) in 4:53