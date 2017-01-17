Boys Basketball
Beamer 85, Decatur 84
27 points in the fourth quarter was not enough for the Gators to get the win, falling victim to an outstanding game from Beamer senior Ste’fun Singleton. Singleton drained five 3’s in the third quarter, scoring 15 of the Titans’ 29 third quarter points. At the end of the game, Singleton had 43 points, his second 40-point game of the season.
Inglemoor 44, Issaquah 42
This tight game was decided in the final seconds on an in-bounds pass, tilting the game in the Vikings favor with two seconds left. The contest was close throughout, with the first three quarters ending with the score separated by no more than three points. In the fourth quarter, the game was tied with five seconds remaining. Jack Weyer caught the ball and put in a layup that put Inglemoor up by two points, which ended up being the final margin of victory.
Auburn Riverside 51, Auburn Mountainview 49
The Lions missed two wide-open layups in the final seconds to drop this conference game to Riverside. Julian Gulchuck led the Ravens with 20 points, boosting them over their rival school.
Girls Basketball
Puyallup 64, Graham-Kapowsin 15
The Vikings scored all the points they would need in the first quarter, scoring 24 points, en-route to a 49-point victory. The Eagles scored only one point in the second quarter, and only four players recorded a score.
Hazen 63, Kennedy Catholic 59
The contest was kept close due to outstanding performances from one player on each squad. For Kennedy Catholic, Miyu Miyashita scored 27 points, while Brenna Hairston scored 22 for Hazen. At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was deadlocked at 52 points apiece. In overtime, Hazen put up 11 points to take the game by four points.
Swimming
Jackson 122
Cascade 48
200 MR: Jackson 1:48.13 (Neal Thai, Bryan Phung, Aryan Dabiri, Isaac Ku)
200 Free: Cascade – Jacob Elenbaas – 2:06.65
200 IM: Jackson – Ryan Rutherford – 2:11.37
50 Free: Jackson – Neal Thai – :23.23
No Dive
100 Fly: Cascade – Jame DeLong – 1:00.16
100 Free: Jackson – Pryce Umemoto – :56.46
500 Free: Jackson – Justin Limberg – 5:07.96
200 Free Relay: Jackon 1:35.50 (Edward Engel, Bryan Phung, Ryan Rutherford, Erik Anderson)
100 Back: Jackson – Jon Cook – **54.91 (State Time)
100 Breast: Jackson – Jon Cook – **:57.43
400 Free Relay: Jackson – 3:55.40 (Bastien Orbigo, Taylor Spring, Erik Anderson, Pryce Umemoto)
Mariner 125, Mountlake Terrace 51
200 Medley relay MLT 1:59.98 Haroian, Bagatyrer, Pham, St. Jacques
200 Free Mar 1:11.19 Lauriano
200 Ind. Medley MLT 2:16.93 Bagatyrer
50 Free MLT 23.94 Horoian
Diving Mar 194.65 M. Nguyen
100 Fly MLT 1:07.10 Pham
100 Free Mar 1:01.53 Gubenya
500 Free Mar 6:28.09 Mayfield
200 Free relay Mar 1:46.78 Angelos, Lauriano, Gubenya, Kukhotskiy
100 Backstroke Mar 1:06.91 Meetsma
100 Breaststroke MLT 1:06.83 Bogatyrev
400 Free relay Mar 4:06.34 Dove, Kukhotskiy, Mayfield, Lauriano
Edmonds/Woodway 111, Mariner 82
200 Medley relay Edwy 1:51.29 Wang Eno, Hashimoto, Mraz
200 free Edwy 1:55.59 Wang
200 Individual medley Edwy 2:18.43 Edwards
50 Free Edwy 24.22 Mraz
Diving Mar 194.65 M. Nguyen
100 Fly Edwy 1:02.49 Eno
100 Free Edwy 56.43 Hoang
500 Free Edwy 5:21.25 Wang
200 Free relay Edwy 1:38.82 Lukas, Mraz, Palmar, Hoang
100 Backstroke Mar 1:06.91 Meetsma
100 Breaststroke Edwy 1:10.91 Eno
400 Free relay Edwy 3:37.10 Wang, Eno, Hashimoto, Livesey
Lynnwood Boys Marysville-Getchell Boys
Pl Pts Pts Pl
Men 2:01.20 1 8 4 2 2:01.21 Bacon, Ludwig
Snider, Nahinu
200 2:31.38 4 2 3 2:15.51 Mielke, Brewer
Vital, Wilkes
MR NS 5 3:38.00 Smith, Pearson
Faber, Orellana
8 6
Men Guzman, Marc 3:03.94 2 4 6 1 2:35.33 St. John, Carson
200 Nepomuceno, Marco 3:15.86 3 3 NS Brown, Kyle
Free
15 12
Men Bevans, Zach 2:32.97 1 6
200 Carr, Andrew 2:47.73 2 4
IM
25 12
Men Lee, Brian 23.59 2 4 6 1 23.29 Ludwig, Nathaniel
50 Nunez, Oscar 32.16 6 3 3 27.42 Nahinu, Jesse
Free Buzatu, Mario 33.53 7 2 4 28.36 Mielke, Carson
Sorphaq, Setha X38.21 1 5 29.53 Snider, John
Tran, Daniel X30.60 X44.59 Cody, Brooklyn
Rosa, Joao XNS X29.66 Wilkes, Kameron
Wong, Erick XNS X32.21 Orellana, Justin
Chavarria, Felipe X X29.76 St. John, Carson
Acosta, Dorian XNS
29 24
Men 6 1 231.55 Scharbach, Zack
4 2 186.65 Anderson, Leif
1 mtr 3 3 130.50 Pineda-Lopez, Carlos
2 4 76.85 Tran, John
1 5 71.95 Cameron, Grant
29 40
Men Truong, Takara 1:04.80 2 4 6 1 56.10 Snider, John
100 Pontoh, Matthew XNS 3 3 1:34.97 Vital, Lauren
Fly Carr, Bruce NS NS Pearson, Caleb
33 49
Men Bevans, Zach 1:01.23 1 6 4 2 1:02.88 Brewer, Micah
100 Nunez, Oscar 1:18.31 3 3 1 5 1:28.89 Nahinu, Jesse
Free Nepomuceno, Marco 1:26.56 4 2 6 1:32.20 Smith, Jawan
Sorphaq, Setha X1:35.53
Tran, Daniel X1:18.49
Rosa, Joao XNS
44 54
Men Buzatu, Mario 7:56.57 2 4 6 1 7:44.42 Bacon, Josh
500 Nguyen, Alex 8:23.36 3 3 2 4 9:03.06 Faber, Nathaniel
Free 1 5 11:05.03 Cody, Brooklyn
51 63
Men 2:16.87 3 2 8 1 1:47.79 Brewer, Mielke
Nahinu, Snider
200 NS 4 2 2:10.59 Wilkes, Smith
St. John, Bacon
Relay NS X2:39.30 Scharbach, Pineda-Lo
Cameron, Steele-Sier
53 75
Mighty Marlins Swim Club HY-TEK’s MEET MANAGER 5.0 – 5:39 PM 1/17/2017 Page 2
MPMG vs Lynnwood Meadowdale – 1/17/2017
Men Lynnwood Boys vs Marysville-Getchell Boys
Lynnwood Boys Marysville-Getchell Boys
Pl Pts Pts Pl
Men Nguyen, Alex 1:40.78 3 3 6 1 1:35.53 Orellana, Justin
100 Guzman, Marc 1:47.73 4 2 4 2 1:40.75 Faber, Nathaniel
Back NS Brown, Kyle
58 85
Men Truong, Takara 1:12.60 1 6 4 2 1:12.76 Ludwig, Nathaniel
100 Lee, Brian 1:42.16 5 1 3 3 1:25.09 Brewer, Micah
Breast 2 4 1:34.36 Mielke, Carson
65 94
Men 4:13.70 1 8 4 2 4:51.10 Wilkes, St. John
Orellana, Bacon
400 5:31.77 3 2 NS Cody, Brown
Pearson, Pineda-Lope
Relay NS
75 98
Wrestling
Rainier Beach 42, Chief Sealth 35
106- Jen Nguyen (RB) winner by decision over Alisa Chin (CS) 7-5
113- Eleazar Bacus (RB) winner by forfeit
120- Moses Howard (RB) winner by forfeit
126- Mohamed Abdullahi (RB) winner by decision over Allen Romero (CS) 7-3
132- David Knight (RB) winner by forfeit
138- Nathan Perrine (CS) winner by major decision over Mike Bethea (RB) 19-8
145- Aseel Ahmed (CS) winner by fall over Kaiden Burton (RB) in 3:10
152- Greg Avalas (CS) winner by fall over Oscar Rosas (RB) in 3:05
160- Royce Kelly (RB) winner by forfeit
170- Marco Ortega (RB) winner by fall over Morigon Blacktongue (CS) in 1:54
182- Zach Jones (RB) winner by fall over Elijah Marx (CS) in 0:42
195- Angelo Laudermilk (CS) winner by fall over Jason Emm (RB) in 0:20
220- Angelo Herrera (CS) winner by forfeit
285- Ismail Chavez (CS) winner by fall over Nelson Seni (RB) in 4:53
