Holy Names’ Jordan Oakes and Erin Ripple and Lakeside’s Sophie Cantine have pushed each other to greater heights over their high-school careers.

Though they’ve already written numerous chapters over the past four years, it seems their story has only just begun.

Jordan Oakes, Erin Ripple and Sophie Cantine have engaged in a friendly battle among themselves for the better part of at least four years. Not four seasons, mind you, but four years.

That’s because, as middle and distance runners the pair of Holy Names Academy friends (Oakes and Ripple) and their Lakeside School counterpart (Cantine) see each other not once every year but twice.

Boys 5 to watch Teams King’s: The Class 1A Knights tied with Medical Lake for third at state. King’s has more than just spring champ Caleb Perry with junior returners Taylor Schoenfeld (eighth, discus) and Peter Kulits (fifth, triple jump, sixth in110 hurdles), and senior Luke Wicks (fifth, pole vault). Bonney Lake: The Panthers finished second by less than six points at the Class 3A state meet. Many scorers from a year ago were underclassmen who now are seniors, including Cody Miller (third, 110 hurdles) and Caleb Davis (seventh, discus; second, shot put). Federal Way: The Eagles won their third Class 4A title in four years. Federal Way was senior-laden a year ago, but the likes of Mason Sallee, Marcus Tate and D’Jimon Jones have moved on after graduation. Nathan Hale: The Raiders rode a mix of seniors to a fifth-place finish in Class 3A. But Nathan Hale also advanced a few underclassmen to the state meet in Teddy Cosgrove (shot and discus) and junior Mark Daniels (seventh, 400). Bellevue The Wolverines had their string of four consecutive Class 3A titles come to an end a year ago as they finished sixth. Bellevue always remains dangerous as it constantly reloads. Players Evan Mafilas, O’Dea (Sr.): The two-time defending state 400 meters champion looks to threepeat, and improve upon his second-place finish in the 200. Caleb Perry, King’s (Sr.): Class 1A 100 champion will look to move from second to first in the 200, a race he lost by .01 of a second. Devan Kirk, Shorewood (Sr.): Washington signee got his season off to a strong start. As part of a Thunderbird relay team, Kirk hit an immediate personal record for 200 meters — 22.7 seconds. Cass Elliott, West Seattle (Jr.): Elliott is the top Class 3A returner in the 300 hurdles, where he was second. What’s next may be determined by newcomers to the state meet. Tai Anthony McMillan, Renton (Jr.): McMillan peaked at the right time as his personal record of 1:57.55 at the Class 2A state meet earned McMillan a second-place finish. The winner from a year ago, Selah’s Brigham Cardon, also returns for his senior year. Doug Drowley

In the fall, they have run against each other in league, district and state cross country meets. Every spring, it’s track and field.

The trio of Metro League rivals has reached the finale this spring — at least at the high school level. And how things will conclude, none of them know. What they do understand is that this friendly rivalry has pushed them to become better at what they do.

“I think it’s something really special,” Ripple said. “Having that healthy competition between us helps us all lay down some fast times even before state. That competition has made all three of us better.”

Between them — not counting cross country — they’ve amassed six individual state titles, six second-place finishes and two thirds in three seasons at state. Most recently, the top of the podium has been dominated by Oakes, who won titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters in 2015, then won titles at 800 and 1,600 as a junior in 2016.

“Jordan clearly works very hard,” said Ripple, who won titles at 800 meters as a freshman and sophomore. “Sophie and I are pushed by all her accomplishments.”

The three ran 1-2-3 in the 800 a year ago.

Cantine’s time of 2 minutes, 13.44 seconds ran second to Oakes’ winning 2:12.13. Ripple was right on the Lion’s heels in third at 2:13.66. Oakes and Cantine also were 1-2 in the 1,600, while Ripple was fifth.

“It’s been a long and wild ride,” Oakes said. “It’s hard to believe this is our last high school running. But I think it (this season) is going to be fun. As a competitor, getting first is an awesome thing. But I want to improve.”

And having such good competition so close to home helps the process.

Girls 5 to watch Teams Holy Names: HNA has its senior distance runners in Jordan Oakes and Erin Ripple, who should score big points. The question will be whether there are anybody else that can boost the Cougars beyond a top-four finish. Shorecrest: The Highlanders are the defending Class 2A champs and move up to 3A this year. They lost 100- and 200-meters winner Wurrie Njadoe to graduation, but her younger sister, Ami, a junior, made the finals in the 300 hurdles a year ago. Issaquah: The Eagles won the team title last year and placed three runners in the Top 15 at state cross country five months ago and beat Camas for that title. Juniors Kenna Clawson and Sami Corman, along with sophomore Katie Riley will score points, too. Tahoma: The Bears were a favorite to take home the Class 4A title last spring, and wound up finishing second to Issaquah. Tahoma has Ginny Mehl, now a senior, and a cadre of distance runners that helped it finish sixth in cross country. Lynnwood: The Royals lost contributors Jordyn Edwards and Mikayla Pivec, both of whom are playing college basketball now. But the defending Class 3A champs do have Mikayla’s sister Malia still in the fold. Players Nikki Stephens, Issaquah (Sr.): She finished second in the 400 meters, as well as the 100 hurdles in Class 4A. Has committed to the University of Florida. Taylor Roe, Lake Stevens (So.): Two-time defending Class 4A cross-country champ also won the 1,600 and 3,200 races a year ago as a frosh. Roe ran an impressive 10:21.51 in the 3,200. Ginny Mehl, Tahoma (Sr.): Placed second at the Class 4A state meet as a junior in the shot put and also throws the discus. Mehl was second in the javelin a year ago, as well. Sami Corman, Issaquah (Jr.): Corman won the Class 4A state title in the 800 meters in 2:14.67, while finishing second in the 1,600 at 4:58.17. DreaKeanna Adair, Bonney Lake (Jr.): Made the Class 3A state meet in the shot put and discus as a sophomore. Finished 10th in the shot, and won the state discus title with a throw of 133 feet, 9 inches. That throw was the second-best among all competitors. Doug Drowley

Having completely healthy competition right next to Oakes this season could push this rivalry even farther. Ripple has battled a few injuries over the past two seasons that have hampered her ability to run at her best.

This spring, she says, she feels as good as she can remember.

“It’s been a little bit of a rough go,” Ripple said. “But injuries are something that everyone goes through. I’m just hoping to put in a good season at the end here. That’s the challenge.”

To get back to where she wants to be competitively, Ripple has hit the weights and strengthened her core. That offseason work, she hopes will pay big dividends as the season develops over the next three months.

“It’s definitely great, just to see her back in the swing so early,” Oakes said of her teammate. “These last four years have taught me so much. There have been a lot of life lessons. And I want to become the best I can be in this sport.”

To that end, the state Class 3A meet at the end of May won’t mark the final chapter in this story.

With Ripple having committed to the University of Washington (where her parents attended) and Oakes headed to Stanford (where her parents went), this story is far from complete.

“We talk about that,” Oakes said. “She has always been in a Washington family. I’ve always been a Stanford family.”

While Cantine has yet to announce her college choice, she’ll likely join in the fun for another four years, too.

“She’s definitely part of it,” Oakes said. “Sophie’s presence has really pushed Erin and I. Without her, we wouldn’t have come as far.”