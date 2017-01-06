Site also selected junior, sophomore, and freshman teams where Sumner linebacker Ben Wilson and Archbishop Murphy defensive back Kyler Gordon are among the local players tabbed for the national honor.

Offensive lineman Foster Sarell, the second-best recruit in the country, according to 247Sports, was named to MaxPreps’ 2016 All-American team. The Graham-Kapowsin star is preparing for the prestigious All-American Bowl to be played Saturday and aired live on NBC at 10 a.m. PT.

Sarell, who’s 6 feet 7 and 311-pounds, helped the Eagles to a 9-2 record this season. He intends to announce his college choice Saturday.

The senior is joined on MaxPreps’ list by Eastside Catholic star Hunter Bryant. The 6-4, 250-pound tight end was a second-team selection.

Despite injuries to begin his high-school career, Bryant finished with 56 catches for 959 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior and helped the Crusaders win back-to-back Class 3A state football championships (2014, 2015). He is signed to play at Washington this fall.

MaxPreps also released junior, sophomore and freshman All-American teams, which depicted the state’s depth of football talent.

Sumner junior Ben Wilson, the South Puget Sound League’s defensive MVP, was named to the site’s defensive second-team. A 6-2, 215-pound linebacker, Wilson had 201 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions in guiding the Spartans to the Class 4A state semifinals.

He was joined on the second-team list by Archbishop Murphy junior Kyler Gordon, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back. He had 20 tackles and five interceptions in helping the Wildcats win the Class 2A state championship after enduring five forfeits from Cascade League opponents.

Washington didn’t have a player named to MaxPreps’ sophomore All-American team, but Kennedy Catholic defensive lineman Sav’ell Smalls was named to the freshman All-American team while Auburn-Riverside punter Javon Forward was named to the second-team.