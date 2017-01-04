Ella DiPietro, filling in for Taylor Chambers (out with a torn ACL) makes all six of her free throws in the final two minutes of overtime to help the Braves remain unbeaten.

It was a night for point guards and Bishop Blanchet’s best was on the bench wearing a warmup jersey top.

Senior point guard Taylor Chambers, out with a torn ACL suffered in May, did the next-best thing – she talked backup guard Ella DiPietro through a pressure-packed matchup against No. 8 Rainier Beach.

The outcome was sloppy but No. 1 Blanchet was able to win, 58-52, in overtime on its home court Wednesday.

“It just kills her,” Blanchet coach Brett Hecko said of Chambers not playing. “She’s the kid we get the ball to, we clear it out, she handles the pressure and boom, we get into our stuff (offensive set). Ella struggled tonight, but she’s a gamer. She was able to wipe out 32 minutes of work and play a great four minutes in overtime.”

The teams went into the extra period tied at 45. Blanchet sisters Jadyn and Jillese Bush made back-to-back buckets in the paint to give the Braves a 49-45 lead. DiPietro sealed the win by going 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final two minutes of overtime.

Jadyn Bush, a senior headed to play at Harvard, was especially pleased with DiPietro’s effort. Normally the leading scorer, Jadyn Bush was recovering from the flu and vomited at halftime. She finished with 14 points. Senior Anne Maher led Blanchet with 16 points.

“Obviously without Taylor, we’re stepping up some of the younger kids to try to break the pressure and some of our posts are trying to help get the ball in,” Jadyn said. “I’m happy we won, but there’s definitely room for improvement in that area. There were a lot of turnovers.”

Rainier Beach started the game missing open shots and was 6 of 34 from the field in the opening half. But the Vikings were down only 34-29 at the break.

Coach Mychal Ladd had his team increase its defensive pressure to open the second half with two quick buckets. Vikings senior Nirae Petty nailed a three-pointer with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 36.

Beach (9-2, 5-1 Metro League) forced Blanchet into four straight turnovers and took its first lead of the game, 39-38, off a Petty steal and assist to Grace Williams with 4:02 left in regulation. Neither team could stretch its lead beyond one possession, however.

Petty finished with 19 points to lead Rainier Beach. Williams added 15.

“We needed to convert more,” Ladd said. “We did pick up the tempo on defense and created those turnovers, but we didn’t have good ball movement and weren’t patient. We’ll make adjustments for the next time we play them.”

Ladd told Hecko the same when the coaches shook hands at midcourt after the game. The Top 10 teams in The Seattle Times Class 3A poll won’t play each other again until the district tournament.

And the Braves (11-0, 6-0) hope to have learned the lessons the Vikings’ pressure defense taught.

“The pressure really hurt us,” Maher said. “It was one of our most challenging games and coming into it, we knew they were a really good team and they were having a really good season. This game wore us out.”