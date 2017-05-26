Brandon Locke blocked three straight attempts to help Todd Beamer defeat Glacier Peak 3-0 in a shootout.

PUYALLUP — Brandon Locke called his shot.

Or rather, the Todd Beamer goalkeeper called that he’d block three of Glacier Peak’s shots.

The Titans sophomore goalkeeper proved to be a man of his word, blocking three straight attempts by the Grizzlies to help Todd Beamer defeat Glacier Peak 3-0 in a shootout after a 2-2 tie through regulation and overtime Friday night at Sparks Stadium.

The victory sends the Titans to the 4A state title game for the first time in the program’s history.

“(Locke is) amazing,” said Todd Beamer coach Joel Lindberg. “He said, ‘Coach, I’m saving three. If my guys make the shots, we’re winning.’ He’s incredible.”

Twice in regulation Todd Beamer took the lead and twice Glacier Peak’s Keegan Rubio equalized. In the 19th minute, Jordan Carmel got Todd Beamer on the scoreboard with a header off a free kick by Austin Stafford.

Seven minutes later, Rubio responded with a header of his own.

In the 59th minute, Titans senior Dylan Alley fielded a pass from JJ Allen and scored to give Todd Beamer (18-1-1) the lead again.

The Titans’ second advantage lasted until the 76th minute, when Rubio sent a bending free kick 30 yards past a diving Locke.

Two scoreless overtime periods set up the shootout and Locke’s heroics.

“We felt very confident that we’d go 5 for 5, but their keeper did a great job,” said Kyle Veach, the Glacier Peak coach. “Our shots were great. You can’t ask for more from the boys. … But the keeper just did a fantastic job.”

Todd Beamer will face Pasco in the 4A title game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Sparks Stadium.

Despite the loss, Veach praised Rubio – a junior – and his Glacier Peak (15-5-1) team for their effort.

“The boys played their hearts out and did everything they possibly could,” Veach said. “They should hold their heads high.”

Todd Beamer, which placed fourth in its best state finish in 2008, was happy to hold off a Glacier Peak team that had been to six of the last eight 3A state tournaments before the Grizzlies moved up to 4A for the 2016-17 school year.

“Man, they were good,” Lindberg said. “They were good passing the ball around in their attacking third. We just held on tough.”

Both 4A semifinals needed shootouts to crown a winner. Pasco (18-4) defeated Central Valley 3-0 in a shootout after a 2-2 tie through regulation and overtime to clinch its first berth in the 4A championship game since 2009.

Central Valley (16-3) and Pasco split their regular-season matchups.

The Bears will face Glacier Peak in the third-place game at noon Saturday at Sparks Stadium.