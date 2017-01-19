Boys basketball

Foss 89, White River 46

Demetrius Crosby scored 22 and Donald Scott hit 20 as Foss went on a 53-point onslaught in the second half to roll over the Hornets.

Girls basketball

White River 66, Foss 15

Kendall Bird’s usual scoring averages might’ve been good enough to win this on her own, but she only had 13 points while all 10 teammates who saw action got on the scoresheet in No. 1 White River’s blowout win in 2A SPSL play.

Boys wrestling

Enumclaw 42, Decatur 40

106- Nate Belcourt (E)- pin 1:19 over Christian Torres (D); 113- Ian Mclean (D) pin3:24 over Kage Bowdre (E); 120- Anthony Russell (E) pin :19 over Jake David (D); 126- Alex Avelar (D) 13-0 over Edgar Garnica (E); 132- Bradley Tyack (D) pin 4:25 over Christopher Morgan (E); 138- Jake Treece (E) pin 3:48 over David Wier (D); 145- Cj Eckblad (E) pin :55 over Emanuel Galvez (D); 152- Quinton Southcott (E) pin 1:41 over Alex Nogoode (D); 160- Trevor Chase (E) pin 1:24 over Tyler Tyack (D); 170- Jake Cassaday (D) pin 1:34 over Duncan Somera (E); 182- Sam MItchell (D) win by ff; 195- Cameron Cruz (D) pin 1:40 over Alex Roth (E); 220- Austin Rewoldt (E) pin 4:14 over Isadore utu (D); 285- Quincy Salu (D) win by ff.

Jackson 42, Mount Vernon 34

106 Gabriel Strong (MV) pinned Anders Haugen 3:39; 113 Anthony Rodriguez (MV) won by forfeit; 120 Logan Cossairt (MV) def Josh Vail 4-1; 126 Matt Kastelle (J) won by forfeit; 132 Jason Ibanez (MV) Julian Lucas 10-4; 138 Xavier Wilkening-Joly (J) won by forfet; 145 Ben Bridle (J) pinned Josh Troupe 3:49; 152 Cole Anderson (J) pinned Casey Wilson 1:23; 160 Zach Cleave ()MV) Hunter Timmons 14-1; 170 Kenneth DinyuyJa (MV) pinned James Ryan 1:45; 182 Garrett Miller (J) pinned Evan Reyes 5:03; 195 Da’Marquis Chapel (J) pinned Maurice Arch 1:09; 220 Jose Viayra (MV) pinned Tristan Willis :40; 285 Dravin Hodgins (MV) pinned Brandon Dinthongsai :25.

Todd Beamer 43, Auburn Mountainview 43

Kentwood 69, Kennedy Catholic 9

Arlington 41, Everett 30

Boys swimming



Shorecrest 101, Oak Harbor 65; Shorecrest 101, Mount Vernon 65; Mount Vernon 83, Oak Harbor 75





Enumclaw 87, Auburn 58

Meadowdale Boys 114, Monroe 54; Monroe High School Boys 102, Lynnwood 50

Curtis 140, Lakes 46

Boys soccer



Shorewood hires former girls coach Gary Harris

Gary Harris, the architect of Shorewood’s 1999 state championship in girls soccer, is returning to the school to lead the Thunderbirds boys team, the Shoreline School District announced Wednesday. Harris spent nine seasons as the head coach for Shorewood and Shorecrest’s girls programs with a 99-45-18 record. He has most recently been coaching at the club level for boys and girls and is a teacher in the Shoreline School District. He replaces Bill Wilkins and takes over a squad which went 11-6-2 last season, losing five of their last six games and being eliminated in the 3A District Tournament.