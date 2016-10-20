Karina Provo scores four goals for Federal Way in a 6-0 take down of the Trojans.

Football:

Graham Kapowsin 35, Bellarmine Prep 10

Dylan Morris went 19/24 with 237 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Micah Smith also had 25 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Girls Soccer:

Federal Way 6, Auburn 0

Karina Provo scored four goals, two of which were unassisted, to lead the Eagles to a shutout win.

Lakeside 5, Nathan Hale 0

Junior Julia Miller powered the Lakeside offense with four assists and a goal.

Shorecrest 5, Meadowdale 1

Lauren Brown completed a hat trick and tacked on an assist in Shorecrest’s decisive victory over the Mavericks.

Volleyball:

Auburn Mountainview 3, Federal Way 0

Kiley Lewis had 25 kills, five aces, two digs, and two blocks for the Lions in their sweep of Federal Way. Teammate Casey Davenport also had 35 assists, five kills, three digs, and two blocks.

Ballard 3, West Seattle 1

Ruby Fera shined for Ballard, tallying 25 kills, 12 digs, and two aces. Teammate Jennifer Segat also excelled, racking up 21 assists and eight aces.

White River 3, Fife 2

Hope Baldyga lead the way to a narrow victory for White River with 53 assists and four aces. Teammate Kendall Bird also had 25 kills and three aces.

Glacier Peak 3, Mount Vernon 0

Lauren Sanders had 10 kills and nine service aces for the Grizzlies in their sweep of Mount Vernon. Cierra Pratt also tallied 24 assists in the win.

Enumclaw 3, Todd Beamer 1

Renee Tiumalu had 55 digs for the Titans despite their loss in four sets.

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis 19, Bainbridge 4

Bainbridge lead scoreres: Sam Kapel 3.

Curtis lead scorers: JJ Spoja 6; Sam Abbott 5; Dan Melin 4; Justin Riggins 2.

Cross Country:

Swimming:

