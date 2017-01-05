Boys basketball:

Meadowdale 75, Snohomish 69 (OT)

Mustapha Sonko drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the contest in overtime and finished tied with a team-high 18 points as Meadowdale finished the job in an extra frame. Teammate Daniel Barhoum also provided 18. Snohomish’s Kyle Sandifer led all scorers with 22.

Girls basketball:

Kentridge 61, Kennedy Catholic 33

The Chargers are maintaining one game behind Kentwood in the NPSL Cascade thanks to JaQuaya Miller’s 22 points in a league win over Kennedy Catholic in a rescheduled contest from Dec. 8.

Boys swimming:

Curtis 146, Rogers 40 – Jan. 4

Curtis 123, Stadium 62

Puyallup 122, Enumclaw 48

Mariner – Marysville dual meet results

Boys wrestling:

Bishop Blanchet 42, Ingraham 33

160 – Damien Spartaro(I) forfeit; 170 – Joseph Lauder(I) pinned Jacob Nguyen(B) 3:03; 182 – Charles Link (B) forfeit; 195 – Brian Hook (B) forfeit; 220 – Conner Mahoney(B) pinned Sergio Martinez(I) 1:25; 285 – Double Forfeit; 106 – Julian Collins(I) forfeit; 113 – Tedres Zachanas(B) forfeit; 120 – Beau Wiebe(B) pinned Adriel Liau(I) 1:48; 126 – BB Denton(I) forfeit; 132 – Zach Gomez(B) forfeit; 138 – Simeon Lauder(I) pinned Erik Hodneland(B) 4:16; 145 – Justin Kyle(I) dec over PieranRobart(B); 152 – Cole Lunde(B) forfeit.

Enumclaw 60, Thomas Jefferson 15

106- Belcourt, E pin over Sanne-TJ; 113- Bowdre- E pin over Tran- TJ; 120- Russell- E 9-3 over Martinez- TJ; 126- Popke- E pin over Papadimas-TJ; 132- Carroll-E win by ff; 138- Jagana-TJ 8-6 over Maris-E; 145- Southcott-E pin over Cervantes-TJ; 152- Eckblad- E pin over Hunt-TJ; 160- Chase- E pin over Preciado- TJ; 170- Somera- E 5-2 over Bowman-TJ; 182- Kamushia- TJ win by ff; 195- Boehme- TJ pin over Roth-E; 220- Rewoldt- E pin over Snider-TJ; 285- Blanco-E win by ff.

Bainbridge 36, West Seattle 30

106-Cameron Williams (B) win by forfeit; 113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Double forfeit; 132- Oleg Maguire (B) win by forfeit; 138- Clayton Marsh (B) win by forfeit; 145- Oliver Carlson (WS) pinned Pedro Delfino (B) 3:06; 152- Nate Michaels (B) win by forfeit; 160- Harrison Vanek (WS) pinned Clay Wren (B) 4:57; 170- Sam Blackett (WS) pinned Noah Osborn (B) 2:48; 182- Mac Schelbert (B) pinned Myles Gionet (WS) 3:03; 195- James (WS) win by forfeit; 220- Beto Allen (B) win by forfeit; 285- Double forfeit.

Shorewood 45, Lynnwood 33

106-Nick Lotz (SW) pinned Zaune Alrobae (Lynn); 113-Kody Carpenter (SW) pinned Zaren Pflamm (Lynn); 120-Curt Tanaka (SW) pinned Derek Zaquilan (Lynn); 126-Loule Wolde (Lynn) pinned Kellen Davis (SW); 132-Evan Wu (Lynn) pinned Dick Street (SW); 138-Morgan Beard (Lynn) pinned Devin Leach (SW); 145-Oscar Vazquez (Lynn) dec. Elias Thorne (SW); 152-Tae Thongdee (SW) pinned Mahyar Shahhousseini (Lynn); 160-Mark Yamane (SW) pinned Gabe Summers (Lynn); 170-Esdras Valladares (SW) pinned George Morage (Lynn); 182-Philip Ball (SW) pinned BenLubag (Lynn); 195-Troy Beach (SW) dec Caleb Herr (Lynn); 220-Brandon Hawk (Lynn) won by forfeit; 285-Frank Gougoueli (Lynn) won by forfeit.

Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 17

Girls bowling:

Decatur 5, Hazen 0

Decatur high game, Ruth Magana 225; High series 200-225/425.

Hazen high game, Tonee Gieising 173; High series 133-173/306

Total pins: Decatur 1706, Hazen 1299