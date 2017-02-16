Girls Basketball:

Mercer Island 50, Bishop Blanchet 44

The No. 5 Islanders handed the top-ranked Braves their first loss of the season. Anna Luce led the way for the Islanders, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Mercer Island will advance to play West Seattle on Saturday for a chance for the Class 3A SeaKing District title.

Boys Basketball:

Federal Way 82, Curtis 79

The Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district semifinal was a back-and-forth game. After two overtimes, the Eagles came out on top. They will play in the championship game against Kentwood, which beat Camas 61-57 in the other semifinal, on Saturday.

Nathan Hale 62, West Seattle 52

Michael Porter Jr. scored 34 points and was 9-for-9 from the field to lead the Raiders to a win in the district semifinals. Nathan Hale will play Rainier Beach on Saturday for the Class 3A SeaKing District title. Beach advanced by beating West Seattle in the other semifinal 62-52.

Clover Park 64, River Ridge 46

Davien Harris-Williams had a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists to lead his team to a win in a loser-out game. The Warriors claimed fifth place in the 2A West Central District, and will advance to regionals.

Lynden 84, Liberty 81

The Lions defeated the Patriots in a double overtime game. The Lions will advance to play Bellingham on Saturday in a game that will determine whether or not they continue on to regionals.

