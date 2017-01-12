Boys basketball:

Puyallup 62, Emerald Ridge 57

Puyallup went a perfect 10 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit, take the lead and hold on to it down the stretch. Landen Neff converted eight of the freebies in the clutch to pad his game-high 29 points.

Girls basketball:

Bellarmine Prep 67, Graham-Kapowsin 15

Bellarmine Prep scored all it’d need with 20 points in the first quarter, while shutting out Graham-Kapowsin, en route to a dominating league win. Julia Bordeaux, Reyelle Frazier, Madeline Garcia and Mary Joyce all scored double figures.

Boys swimming:

Archbishop Murphy 94, Marysville-Getchell 86

Archbishop Murphy 97, Maryysville-Pilchuck 79

Monroe 93, Marysville-Getchell 77

Monroe 97, Marysville-Pilchuck 72

Kamiak 137, Snohomish 49

Kamiak 137, Glacier Peak 46

Shorecrest 137, Mountlake Terrace 25

Shorecrest 115, Edmonds-Wooday 55

Curtis 147, Sumner 34

Jackson 135, Mariner 48

200 Medley relay Jack 1:47.59; 200 Free Jack 1:50.03 – Limberg; 200 Individual Medley Jack 2:14.36 – Phung; 50 free Jack 23.86 – Thai; Diving Mar 191.70 – M. Nguyen; 100 Butterfly Jack 53.85 – Tien;100 Free Jack 54.14 – Engel; 500 Free Jack 5:12.18 – Rutherford; 200 Free relay Jack 1:36.56 – Engel,Tien, Limberg, Thai; 100 Backstroke Jack 1:06.06 – Orbigo; 100 Breaststroke Jack 1:01.15 – Limberg (1:01.57 Orbigo); 400 Free relay Jack 3:44.60 – Thai, Orbigo, Chang, Hogla.

Boys wrestling:

O’Dea (O) 39, Roosevelt (R) 33

160 – Rory Hayashi (R) pinned Alan Badley (O) 4:43; 170 – Conrad Austin (R) dec over Marcutio Hamaker (O) 6-1; 182 – Spear Kajumulo (R) pinned Skyler Kloth (O) 1:23; 195 – Jack Markowitz (O) pinned Patrick McGreevy (R) 0:22; 220 – Dustyn Camacho (O) won by forfeit; 285 – Chris Manning (O) won by forfeit; 106 – Sam Maher (O) won by forfeit; 113 – Austin Alvarado (O) won by forfeit; 120 – Markus Teuton (R) pinned Brendan Hecita (O) 2:32; 126 – Nick Holbrook (O) tech fall over Silas Carbine-Panchot (R) 15-0 4:32; 132 – Eli Teagle (R) pinned Jourdan Carter (O) 1:27; 138 – Nate Balinbin (O) maj dec over Misae Nguyen (R) 9-0; 145 – Z McCray (R) dec over Dominic Gjurasic (O) 11-7; 152 – Drew Weinberger (R) dec over Riley Halvorson (O) 8-4.

Meadowdale 41, Lynnwood 38

Cleveland 48, Ingraham 23

220 – Aram Gould(C) pinned Sergio Martinez(I) 5:05; 285 – Carl Lising(C) win by forfeit; 106 – Louis Lock(C) pinned Julian Collins(I) 3:52; 113 – Double forfeit; 120 – BB Denton(I) win by forfeit; 126 – Adriel Liau(I) pinned Anthony Ginsberg(C) 2:25; 132 – Kemonie Newton(C) pinned Grace Rabbit-Burke(I) 2:12; 138 – Sandap Ly(C) pinned Simeon Lauder(I) 3:46; 145 – Justin Kyle(I) tech fall Thaddeus Drsicoll(C) 23-4; 152 – Thung Dau(C) pinned Valentina Pavlovic(I) :25; 160 – Joseph Lauder(I) win by forfeit; 170 – Thomas Le(C) pinned Damien Spartaro(I) :47; 182 – Jonas Ahmed(C) win by forfeit; 195 – Double forfeit.

Eastside Catholic 38, Ingraham 18

195 – Ian Kirby(EC) win by forfeit; 220 – Double forfeit; 285 – Ryan Taylor(EC) pinned Sergio Martinez(I) 4:41; 106 – DJ Shakib(EC) pinned Julian Collins(I) 1:09; 113 – Double forfeit; 120 – Adriel Liau(I) win by forfeit; 126 – BB Denton(I) win by forfeit; 132 – Jerod Flowers(EC) pinned Grace Rabbit-Burke(I) 3:06; 138 – Nathan Archley(EC) pinned Simeon Lauder(I) 1:36; 145 – Dustin Johnson(EC) maj dec Justin Kyle(I) 13-0; 152 – Nick Reeves(EC) win by forfeit; 160 – Duncan Heger(EC) maj dec Damien Spartaro(I)9-1; 170 – Joseph Lauder(I) win by forfeit; 182 – George Skalecki(EC) Joseph Lauder(I) win by forfeit.

Bishop Blanchet 30, Lakeside 21

106 Double FF; 113 Bryent Takayama (LS) wins by dec vs Tedres Zecharias (BB) 3-2; 120 Beau Wiebe (BB) pinned Wren Healy (LS) 3:46; 126 Double FF; 132 Bishop Blanchet wins by forfeit, Zachariah Gomez (BB); 138 Lakeside wins by forfeit, Leo Kitchell (LS); 145 Bishop Blanchet wins by forfeit, Benhar Tesfamariam (BB); 152 Bishop Blanchet wins by forfeit, Cole Lande (BB); 160 Lakeside wins by forfeit, Erich Woo (LS); 170 Double FF; 182 Bishop Blanchet wins by forfeit, Charles Link; 195 Lakeside wins by forfeit, Hans Gundlach (LS); 220 Double FF; 285 Double FF.

Shorewood def. Mountlake Terrace

106-Nick Lotz (SW) won by forfeit; 113-Kody Carpenter (SW) pinned Ivan Moulten (MLT) 1:46; 120-Curt Tanaka (SW) dec Alex Williams (MLT) 12-7 (3OT); 126-Richard Street (SW) pinned Jackson Moody (MLT) 4:25; 132-Michael Martquez (MLT) pinned Devin Leach (SW) 1:10; 138-Tae Thongdee (SW) dec Mujtaba Abossoba (MLT) 4-2 (OT); 145-Elias Thorne (SW) pinned Connor Leftsky (MLT) :58; 152-Moussa Traore (MLT) pinned Mark Yamane (SW) 5:00; 160-Pavel Oliferovsky (MLT) pinned Eddie Soloman (SW) 1:54; 170-Esdras Valladares (SW) pinned Ryan Dunne (MLT) 2:52; 182- Aundre Seabrook (MLT) pinned Philip Ball (SW) 2:36; 195-Reyne Mack (MLT) pinned Troy Beach (SW) 2:40; 220-Theo Armentrout (MLT) won by forfeit; 285-Michael Phu (MLT) won by forfeit.