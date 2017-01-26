Boys basketball:
Kentwood 82, Kentlake 41
Kentwood will fend off Kennedy Catholic and take the NPSL Cascade division, finishing 13-1 in league play with a 82-41 thrashing of intra-school district rival Kentlake. A three-point loss to Kennedy Catholic is Kentwood’s only league blemish. Beau Roggenbach scored 19, while teammates Eli’Sha Sheppard scored 15 and Anjalo Lloyd had 13.
Girls basketball:
Kentridge 44, Kent-Meridian 10
The Chargers posted a first-half shutout, taking a 23-0 lead into the locker room en route to a 44-10 win forcing a two-way tie atop the NPSL Cascade division at the end of the regular season. Nine different Chargers got on the score sheet, led with Jordyn Jenkins’ 10.
Kentlake 51, Kentwood 13
Holding a modest 20-10 lead at the half, Kentlake shutout Kentwood in the third quarter with a 15-0 run to take control and match Kentridge at the top of the NPSL Cascade division with a 13-1 record. Kentlake and Kentridge split their two regular season meetings.
Boys swimming:
Shorecrest 122, Cascade 63
Meadowdale 91, Mariner 79; Mariner 119, Lynnwood 50
Snohomish 113, Marysville-Pilchuck 67; Snohomish 112, Marysville-Getchell 67; Glacier Peak 117, Marysville-Pilchuck 61; Glacier Peak 120, Marysville-Getchell 61
Kamiak 143, Mountlake Terrace 17; Kamiak 123, Edmonds-Woodway 52
Jackson 121, Shorewood 49
200 medley relay – (J) (Neal Thai, Bryan phung, Jeremiah tien, Erik Anderson) 1:42.54** state; 200 free – anders stenfjord -(S)-1:48.55; 200 IM – Jeremiah tien – (J)- 2:04.32; 50 free – Jon cook- (J)- :21.56** state; 100 fly – Jeremiah tien – (J) – :53.68** state; 100 free – Jon cook – (J) – :46.91** state; 500 free – Anders stenjford – (S) – 4:57.90; 200 free relay – (J) – (Edward Engel, Neal Thai, Justin limberg, Jon cook) 1:31.44** state; 100 back – Neal Thai- (J) – :59.86; 100 breast – Justin limberg- (J) – 1:01.95; 400 free relay – (J) (Jeremiah tien, Justin limberg, Edward engel, Jon cook) – 3:20.79** state.
Boys wrestling:
Meadowdale 45, Shorewood 25
Enumclaw 42, Auburn Mountainview 33
106-Nate belcourt (E) win by pin over Branden Buell (AMV); 113- Brandon Cormier (E) 8-2 over Noel Gaoria (AMV); 120- Anthony Russell (E) win by pin over Oscar lopez (AMV); 126- Kien Peter (AMV) win by pin over Gage Nelson (E); 132- Russell Hanson (AMV) win by pin over Aidan Carroll (E); 138- Jake Treece (E) win by pin over Noah Koester (AMV); 145- Brahm Trujillo (AMV) win by pin over CJ Eckblad (E); 152- Duncan Somera (E) 11-6 over Mathew Nolan; 160- Trevor Chase (E) win by pin over Kaden Reyes (AMV); 170-William Mendoza (AMV) 6-3 over Matt Dion (E); 182- Rafael Rames- amv win by ff; 195- Michael Kramer- amv win by pin over Alex Roth (E); 220- Austin Rewoldt (E) win by FF; 285- Sam Rodarte (E) win by FF.
Rainier Beach 70, Bainbridge 12
106- Jan Nguyen (RB) win by forfeit; 113- Eleazar Bacus (RB) pinned Rachel Longridge (B) 1:59; 120- Moses Howard (RB) win by forfeit; 126- Abdi Farah (RB) win by forfeit; 132- Oleg Maguire (B) pinned Mohammed Abdullaji (RB) 1:31; 138- Mike Bethea (RB) major dec. Clayto Marsh (B) 15-3; 145- Sam Scott (RB) win by forfeit; 152- Nate Michaels (B) pinned Tyler Reyes (RB) 1:27; 160- Royce Kelly (RB) win by forfeit; 170- Marco Ortega (RB) win by forfeit; 182- Zach Jones (RB) pinned Mac Schelbert (B) :56; 195- Marus Williams (RB) win by forfeit220- Jason Emm (RB) win by forfeit; 285- Nelson Seni (RB) win by forfeit.
Garfield 40, Ingraham 35
152 – Valentina Pavlovic (I) forfeit; 160 – Joseph Lauder (I) pinned Arlo Johnson (G) 1:28; 170 – Jakke Overlund (G) forfeit; 182 – Mikhail Kamila (G) forfeit; 195 – Carrington Henry (G) pinned Sergio Martinez (I) :10; 220 – Henry Connar (G) forfeit; 285 – Double Forfeit; 106 – Julian Collins (I) pinned Betelhem Murro (G) 3:18; 113 – BB Denton (I) pinned Qiyi Wu (G) 3:36; 120 – Adriel Liau (I) pinned Rolend Feng (G) 2:33; 126 – Max Chinowsky (G) forfeit; 132 – Leif G2em (G) dec over Grace Rabbitt-Burke (I) 11-7; 138 – Andrew Ni (G) forfeit; 145 – Justin Kyle (I) tech fall over Kai Gnem (G) 19-3.
Curtis 52, Graham-Kapowsin 14
106 – N. Cortez (GK) (dec J. Abrejera (C) 7-1; 113 – M. Yacapin (C) tech fall J. Perez (GK) 15-0; 120 – Ky. Stancato (C) pin C. Webber (GK) 5:53; 126 – N. Hiatt (C) maj dec J. Smurphat (GK) 9-1; 132 – P. Wheeler (C) dec L. Holland (GK) 11-5; 138 – Eth. Janson (C) pin A. Blankenship (GK) 4:22; 145 – R. Lopez (GK) forfeit; 152 – D. Neal (C) dec C. Simonson (GK) 4-1; 160 – K. Fields (C) pin B. Cain (GK) 1:16; 170 – A. Stuart (C) pin H. Holland (GK) 2:37; 182 – N. Copeland (GK) forfeit; 195 – J. Roberts (C) pin C. Cortez (GK) 1:29; 220 – L. Purcella (C) dec C. Sparks (GK) 4-2; 285 – C. Helmberger (C) dec Connor White Shrum (GK) 4-1.
