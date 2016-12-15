Boys basketball:

Garfield 90, Lakeside 49

Daejon Davis scored 27 points as Garfield rolled in the night’s only Metro League action.

Girls basketball:



Boys swimming:

Jackson 138, Mountlake Terrace 21; Jackson 126, Edmonds-Wooday 44

200 MR – Jackson (Ryan Rutherford, Justin Limberg, Tyler Thomas, Neal Thai) 1:47.65; 200 Freestyle – Jackson – Ryan Rutherford 1:58.36; 200 IM – Jackson – Jon Cook 1:55.22 *State Time; 50 Free – Jackson – Neal Thai – :23.44; 100 Fly – Jackson – Jon Cook – :52.49 * State Time and New School Record; 100 Free – Jackson – Erik Anderson – :52.86; 500 Free – Jackson – Ryan Rutherford – 5:16.74; 200 Free Relay – Jackson (Edward Engel, Jeremiah Tien, Erik Anderson, Jon Cook) – 1:31.59 *State Time; 100 Backstroke – Jackson – Neal Thai – :59.95; 100 Breaststroke – Jackson – Bryan Phung – 1:01.89; 400 Free Relay – Jackson (Edward Engel, Jeremeiah Tien, Erik Anderson, Jon Cook) – 3:21.55 * State Time.

Shorecrest 119, Mariner 45

200 Medley relay SC 1:51.99 Comden,Vogel, Hallgrimson, Zevenbergen; 200 Free SC 2:02.08 Thurman; 200 Individual Medley SC 2:17.99 Maria; 50 Free SC 22.86 Zevenbergen; Diving Mar 155.25 McDonald; 100 Butterfly SC 1:01.90 Zevenbergen; 100 Free SC 53.98 Hallgrimson; 500 free SC 5:24.08 Thurman; 200 Free relay SC 1:38.83 Savikaya,Retars, Hallgrimson, Zevenbergen; 100 back SC 1:04.03 Stoeker; 100 Breaststroke SC 1:13.34 Stoeker; 400 Free relay SC 3:51.71 McArthur, Liner, Hallgrimson, Triesch

Monroe 96, Snohomish 83; Glacier Peak 104, Monroe 70; Archbishop Murphy 101, Snohomish 83; Archbishop Murphy 94, Monroe 78; Glacier Peak 100, Archbishop Murphy 80



Kamiak 116, Meadowdale 53; Kamiak 132, Lynnwood 33

Auburn Mountainview 105, Enumclaw 70

Curtis 142, Olympia 34

Boys Wrestling:

Enumclaw 54, Todd Beamer 22

Jackson 45, Mariner 36

106 Payton Britton (M) won by forfeit; 113 Cris Wilson (J) pinned Levi Elsberry 2:20; 120 Josh Vail (J) pinned Julio Lopez :40 seconds; 126 Matt Kastelle (J) pinned Jonathan Clark 3:41; 132 Joseph Adee (M) pinned Julian Lucas :42 seconds; 138 RJ Fry (M) pinned Ben Brindle 4:37; 145 Xavier Wilkening-Joly (J) pinned Thomas Gorrell 3:42; 152 Cole Anderson (J) def Josh Giron 4-3; 160 Dartagnan Phan (J) won by forfeit; 170 James Ryan (J) pinned Tyler Balderas 1:42; 182 Austin Kaytor(M) pinned Walid Rassuli 3:33; 195 Da’Marquis Chapel (J) pinned Jamel Jeffreysberry 1:24; 220 Alex Tran (M) pinned Jose Viayra 2:59; 285 Cayden Flerbert (M) pinned Sterling Stewart 1:35

Cleveland 42, Bainbridge 29

106- Cameron Williams (B) tech fall Louis Lock (CL) 15-0; 113- Rachel Longridge (B) win by forfeit; 120-Sterling Watnem (B) win by forfeit; 126- Anthony Ginsberg (CL) win by forfeit; 132- Ke Mare Newton (CL) pinned Oleg Maguire (B) 1:31; 138- Samdap Ly (CL) pinned Pedro Delfino (B) :53; 145- Thong Dao (CL) win by forfeit; 152- Nate Michaels (B) pinned Reality Jordan (CL) 3:06; 160- Double forfeit; 170- Thomas Le (CL) pinned Noah Osborn (B) :53; 182- Hague Bush (B) win by forfeit; 195- Double forfeit; 220- Darrick Winston (CL) pinned Beto Allen (B) :33; 285- Aram Gould (CL) win by forfeit