Boys basketball:

3A KingCo Tournament

Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 51; Lake Washington 67, Redmond 63 (OT)

Bellevue took the 3A KingCo tournament championship on Thursday night. The Wolverines will be seeded into the quarterfinals of the upcoming SeaKing tournament. Mercer Island will play in the opening round. Lake Washington salvaged third place, giving it the last bid to the SeaKing tournament. Redmond’s season comes to an end with the overtime loss.

3A Metro League championship

Seattle Prep 75, Eastside Catholic 55; West Seattle 61, Rainier Beach 51 (OT)

An unusual season in Metro League play compared to seasons past continues with West Seattle claiming third place over powerhouse Rainier Beach in an OT contest Thursday night. The surprising result gives West Seattle an automatic berth into the SeaKing tournament quarterfinals. Seattle Prep took fifth place, joining Eastside Catholic and Rainier Beach for Saturday’s opening round of the SeaKing tournament. Eastside Catholic will play Lake Washington.

3A Metro League qualifiers

Franklin 73, Ballard 67 (OT); Cleveland 81, Chief Sealth 61

Franklin’s unusually difficult season will at least end with a SeaKing Tournament berth, clinching with its overtime win over Ballard on Thursday night. The Quakers will take on Cleveland at Garfield High School on Friday night, with the winner moving on to play Seattle Prep at SeaKing and the loser having to face Rainier Beach. The winner of Ballard and Chief Sealth will play Mercer Island at the SeaKing tournament, with the loser’s season ending.

Girls basketball:

3A KingCo Tournament

Bellevue 49, Mercer Island 45; Juanita 56, Redmond 42

The Bellevue girls will also be seeded into the quarterfinals of the upcoming SeaKing tournament with their KingCo tournament title. Mercer Island and Juanita will play in the opening round, while Redmond’s season comes to an end.

3A Metro League championship

Seattle Prep 55, Cleveland 44; Rainier Beach 66, Garfield 61

The Beach girls claimed third in the Metro League with Seattle Prep laying claim to fifth as winners of Thursday night’s games. Rainier Beach will be seeded into the quarterfinals of the upcoming SeaKing tournament, with Cleveland, Rainier Beach and Garfield all qualifying for the opening round. Cleveland will play Juanita.

3A Metro League qualifiers

Roosevelt 54, Eastside Catholic 39; Lakeside 55, Bainbridge 44

Roosevelt and Lakeside claimed spots in the upcoming SeaKing tournament. The two meet Friday night, with the winner moving on to play Seattle Prep and the loser being paired with Garfield. Eastside Catholic and Bainbridge will play for the final Metro League spot in the SeaKing tourney, the winner moving on to player Mercer Island and the loser going home.

Boys swimming:

Wesco 4A districts