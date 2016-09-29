Lanai Hurd's performance - 24 digs, 18 kills, and three aces - secures a win for the Garfield Bulldogs.

Football:

Todd Beamer 34, Auburn Riverside 7

Billy Vann had 21 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead the Titans to a win.

Girls Soccer:

Holy Names Academy 4, Nathan Hale 0

Mallaika Tomar made four assists and scored a goal of her own in Holy Name’s conquering of the Raiders.

Everett 4, Oak Harbor 1

Senior forward Ava Schmetzer had a hat trick and an assist for the Seagulls in their win against the Wildcats.

Issaquah 8, Newport 0

Freshman Zoe Burns ignited the Issaquah offense early, scoring two goals within the first ten minutes of the game. Burns also had an assist later in the second half. Junior Siarfo Abekah also had two goals, one of which was unassisted.

Bonney Lake 4, Lakes 0

Kaylee Coatney had a hat trick with two unassisted goals to drive Bonney Lake to a shutout success.

Girls Volleyball:

Lakeside 3, Bainbridge 1

Kallin Spiller led the Lakeside offense to a dominating win with 20 kills, 14 digs, three blocks, and one assist. Teammate Maddie Ryan also had 34 assists, 10 digs, two aces, and one kill.

Tahoma 3, Auburn Mountainview 1

Cydnee Miller led the Bears with 34 assists and four aces. On the opposite side of the net, Kiley Lewis headed the Auburn Mountainview offense with 24 kills, three digs, and a block.

Garfield 3, Ingraham 1

Lanai Hurd had 24 digs, 18 kills, and three aces to drive the Bulldogs to victory.

Boys Tennis:

Mercer Island 6, Bellevue 1

Singles: Chris Elliott (MI) def. Ethan Zou (B), 6-3, 6-2; Christian Anderson (MI) def. Cameron Yang (B), 6-0, 6-2; Zach Chew (MI) def. Peter Hwang (B), 6-2, 6-2; Joe Albrecht (B) def. Alex Kaelin (MI), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Jonah Tang and Kevin Chen (MI), def. Brian Joo and Aaron Zhang (B), 6-0, 6-2; Luke Boksem and Christoph Schmidt-Warneke (MI) def. Elliott Boss and Matthew Zou (B), 6-2, 6-3; Andrew Kaelin and Jack Hixon (MI) def. Jack Podolsky and Jonathan Zhang (B), 6-2, 6-4.

Shorecrest 5, Edmonds-Woodway 2

Singles: Nick Berni (EW) def. Cole Batra (S), 6-1, 7-5; Jacob Goldstein-Street (S) def. Arun Kalonke (EW), 6-3, 6-0; Steven Zhu (S) def. Jordan Megiveron (EW), 6-0, 6-1; Winston Park (S) def. Jacob Willcox (EW), 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Reed Tangeman and Kasey Shibayama (S) def. Jack Rettenmier and Erik Ratenford (EW), 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Drew Boland and Lachlan Rogan (EW) def. Chris King and David Kim (S), 6-2, 6-2; Micah Glesener and Sam Rowbotham (S) def. Harrison Steiner and Josh Capuzzi (EW), 6-3, 6-3.

Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 2

Singles: Noah Banken (ER) def. Jordan Nguyen (R), 6-0, 6-0; Preston Kim (ER) def. Connor Matekel (R), 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. Doubles: Alec Goelzer and Vincent Goebels (R) def. Justin Cassens and Brandon Kim (ER), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Stephen Gibson and Ethan Hokenstad (ER) def. Parker Posey and JuWon Lee (R), 7-5, 7-6 (5); Evan Nygard and Drew Kowalchuk (R) won 6-1, 6-0.

Shorewood 7, Meadowdale 0

Singles: Gunnar Thorstenson (S) def. David Kim (M), 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Counter (S) def. Ben Fahey (M), 4-6, 7-5, 0; Steven Lin (S) def. Daniel Tameishi (M), 6-0, 6-0; Ari Webb (S) def. Jake Kim (M), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jack Bong and Joseph Jang (S) def. Kristoph Ty and Kjelli Berisha (M), 6-0, 6-3; Ji Yu and Aden Helland (S) def. Ryan Johnson and Justin Sittauer (M), 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Max Buma and James Qui (S) def. Lopaka Marshall and Vlad Myrony (M), 6-4, 6-1.

Arlington 7, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Singles: Will Eckley (A) def. Connor Peterson (MP), 6-3, 6-1; Ben Spores (A) def. Parker Devereaux (MP), 6-1, 6-2; Kade Meyers (A) def. Aaron Kalab (MP), 6-2; 6-0; Jonathan Leon-Guerrero (A) def. Dawson Coe (MP), 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Nick Mendro and Connor Guthrie (A) def. Griffin Hubbert and Daniel Kirkwood (MP), 6-3, 6-2; Wren Pullig and Sean McCauley (A) def. Coby Nelson and Jagger Willard (MP), 6-0, 6-0; Arlington won by forfeit.

Mountlake Terrace 6, Lynnwood 1

Singles: Jeremy Ansdell (MT) def. Alex Mellen (L), 6-3, 6-2; Adam Lorraine (MT) def. Takara Truong (L), 6-3, 6-1; Max Leidig (MT) def. Barnaby French (L), 6-2, 6-0; Evan Wu (L) def. Alec Ung (MT), 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Trevor Swanson and Drake Day (MT) def. matthew Mansfield and Nic Crouse (L), 6-2, 6-0; Max Knibble and Ben McGraner (MT) def. Andrew Hong and Ryan Kobbashigave (L), 6-4, 6-3; Morgan Subert and Owen Jones (MT) def. Mich Le and Long Nguyen (L), 6-0, 6-1.

Everett 5, Marysville-Getchell 2

Singles: Ryan Burt (E) def. James Madamba (MG), 6-0, 6-2; Jacob Rotert (E) def. Nolan Lechner (MG0, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Eyler Anderson (E) def. Nathan Snyder (MG), 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Olson (E) def. Eben Heacock (MG), 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Joshua Angulo and Josh Villavilencio (MG) def. AJ Pignataro and Dan Peterson (E), 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Daniel Kiesz and Mack Gray (MG) def. Alex Pignataro and Charlie Havener (E), 7-5, 7-5; Jon Murphy and Nick Finley (E) def. Gordy Delap and Conner Brennan (MG), 6-4, 6-3.

Puyallup 4, South Kitsap 1

Singles: Gabe Ross (SK) def. Branson Near (P), 6-1, 7-5; Connor Williams (P) def. Logan Anchick (SK), 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Andrew Flury and Kieran Zylstra (P) def. Jared Watson and Jonah Sauby (SK), 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Colin Lowney and Tom Schenk (P) def. Alex Hutchison and Travis Sherman (SK), 6-3, 6-3; Brendan Tran and Isaac McDonald (P) def. Alston Sorley and Spencer Dahlke (SK), 6-2, 6-4.

Sammamish 4, Juanita 3

Singles: Sam Koy (S) def. Spencer Nokes (J), 6-1, 6-0; Nick Lammers (J) def. Ryan Lank (S), 6-2, 6-4; Ben Furstman (S) def. Sahir Karmali (J), 7-6, 6-2; Ryan Chang (S) def. Holden McGovern (J), 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Keegan Decker and Anuj Ankit (J) def. Alastair Jones and Sharat Dhananjaya (S), 6-4, 6-4; Jake Haas and Dominic Peloquin (J) def. Hunter Grimstead and Stephane Robert (S), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Standeep Singh and Noah Furstman (S) def. Erik Anderson and Michael Gerry (J), 6-1, 6-1.

Fife 4, Lindbergh 1

Singles: Cyrus Shaviri (F) def. Kyle Hebbeler (L), 6-2, 6-2; Trey Crossen (F) def. Jeramie Castillo (L), 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Tramzon and Dan (L) def. Anderson and Schelbert (F), 6-0, 6-0; Cox and Nelson (F) def. Tran and Pham (L), 6-2, 6-4; Afeworks and Roscoe (F) def. Butler and Ramos (L), 6-2, 6-4.

Woodinville 4, Eastlake 3

Singles: Eric Yang (W) def. Liam Bigbee (E), 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2; Esh Sathiyamoorthy (W) def. Colin James (E), 6-1, 6-0; Justin Sim (W) def. Lucas Minet (E), 7-6 (7), 6-2; Arvind Nabakam (E) def. Pranav Shaji (W), 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Doubles: Nick Zhao and Townsend Rowland (E) def. Drew Campton and nihar Shastri (W), 6-2, 6-3; Mitch Buhrmann and Tak Kubota (W) def. Ben Malci and Nick Adams (E), 6-2, 6-4; Pravar Dubey and Aakash Ramachandran (E) def. Aaron Prospek and Trent Ward (W), 7-5, 1-0 (10-7).

Lake Washington 4, Redmond 3

Singles: Shubhu Purohit (LW) def. Simen Liu (R), 6-1, 6-2; Alex Levine (LW) def. Aaron Hong (R), 6-3, 6-3; Rishi Makundan (R) def. Ricky Koishida (LW), 6-3, 6-3; Chris Gould (LW) def. Ben Lait (R), 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Doubles: Patrick Roller and Jason Tipp (LW) def. Noah Yeo and Van Kim (R), 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Oliver Zan and George Koralski (R) def. Moses Jung and Daniel Khorrami (LW), 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Keenan Ganz and Tejas Bharadaj (R) def. Logan Adler and Avery Dailidenas (LW), 6-1, 6-2.

Bear Creek 3, Bush 2

Singles: Scott Carlson (BC) def. Daniel Wang (B), 6-2, 6-3; Cody Clayhold (BC) def. Anselm Agueva (B), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Ivan Repin and Noah Medina (B) def. Bill Liu and Justin Li (BC), 6-1, 7-5; Giacomb Agostini and Jams Rudolph (B) def. Ian Sherrer and Will Ethington (BC), 6-1, 6-3; Aaron Yang and Sam Prokopchuk (BC) def. Ilya Royzen and Michael Roysen (B), 6-4, 6-1. Exhibition: Jackson Lambert (BC) def. Ben Vanderplog (B), 8-1; Olu Sobande (BC) def. Ben Vanderplog (B), 8-2.

Boys Golf:

Bainbridge 141 points, Ingraham 72

At Wing Point Golf Course – Par 35

1. Brooke Wallace (B) 26 points; 2. Andy Becker (B) 25; 3. Colin Campbell (B) 24; 4. Brooks Lierle (B) 23; 5. Thomas Crowley (B) 22.

Enumclaw 96 points, Kennedy Catholic 69

At Enumclaw Golf Course (Front) – Par 35

1. Jared Beals (E) 33 strokes; T-2. Matt Hodgman (E) 35; T-2. Kidder McKee (E) 35; T-2. Andrew Littman (E) 35; 5. Nick Feighner (KC) 38.

Eastlake 189 strokes, Woodinville 243

At Sahalee (North) Golf Course – Par 36

T-1. Tommy McCoy (E) 35 strokes; T-1. Victor Wang (E) 35; 3. Griffin McCauley (E) 36; 4. Robert Russo (E) 40; T-5. Thomas Hwang (E) 43; T-5. William Halbert (E) 43.

Boys Water Polo:

Curtis 19, Mark Morris 0

Curtis leading scorers: Abhi Larson 4; Sam Abbott 3; Justin Riggins 2; Dan Melin 2; Trevor Jenks 2; David Ling 2

Boys Soccer:

Providence Classical Christian 3, Friday Harbor 1

PCC leading scorers: Joe Moisant 3.

Swimming:

Cross Country:

