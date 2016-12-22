Girls Basketball

White River 51, N0. 2 Bothell 47

Bothell went into this game heavily favored to win, thanks to their No. 2 ranking in the 4A divison. But White River quickly showed that they were not going to be pushed around, keeping pace from the opening tipoff. The two teams went into halftime deadlocked at 24-24. In the third quarter, Bothell scored 13 points to take a 37-31 lead. But a scoring run by White River, topped off by a three-pointer from JaneAllyn Norris, gave the Hornets a slim lead going into the late stages of the game. Keyonna Jones of Bothell hit a three with 4.5 seconds left to bring the Cougars back within two, but White River scored once more and held on for the upset win. White River was boosted by the 27-point performance of Kendall Bird. The defeat was Bothell’s first loss of the season.

N0. 7 Bellarmine Prep 49, Lincoln 46

This game was a bit tighter than many expected, as Lincoln kept within distance of Bellarmine Prep throughout most of the game. The first quarter ended with the score 14-13 in favor of the Lions. Bellarmine cruised in the second, pulling into halftime with a 30-22 lead. Lincoln came back strong in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points, but they couldn’t quite pull off the comeback victory. For the Lions, Shalyse Smith had an outstanding performance, earning a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Boys Basketball

No. 5 Kentwood 40, No. 5 West Seattle 37

For most of the game, West Seattle held on to a comfortable lead, but a dramatic fourth quarter comeback by Kentwood led to a close victory, punctuated by a fade-away jumper from Beau Roggenbach with 1:35 left in the game to give the Conks the lead. After another score by Kentwood, West Seattle hit two free throws to pull within one point with 16 seconds on the clock. Roggenbach was then fouled, and hit both of his free throws to seal the game for Kentwood. The Conks are now 9-1 on the season.

Sumner 62, Enumclaw 59

It took seven lead changes and two overtimes to finally declare a winner in this matchup. Both teams kept pace, both scoring 4 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second, to go into halftime tied at 15. Regulation ended with the score knotted up at 44-44, and one overtime period was insufficient, as both teams scored eight points. But in the sixth and final quarter of the night, Sumner scored 10 points, and Enumclaw put up seven, falling just short. Kaden Anderson put up 26 points for the Hornets, while the Spartans had three players score in double digits, led by Luke Ross with 16 points.

Wrestling

2016 Jag Duals Invitational

1st Place: Orting (5-0)

2nd Place: Bethel (4-1)

3rd Place: Union (3-2)

4th Place: Emerald Ridge (2-3)

OWA Lower Weights (106-145): Ethan Rotondo – Union

OWA Upper Weights (152-285): Dante Springsteen – Bethel

Session I:

Union 49 Emerald Ridge 27

White River 45 Spanaway Lake 36

Orting 52 Washington 21

Bethel 66 Bothell 15

Session II:

Union 51 Spanaway Lake 24

Emerald Ridge 47 White River 34

Orting 59 Bothell 18

Bethel 64 Washington 15

Session III:

Union 45 White River 24

Emerald Ridge 46 Spanaway Lake 27

Bothell 27 Washington 24

Orting 36 Bethel 31

Session IV:

Orting 53 Emerald Ridge 18

Bethel 37 Union 36 (Bethel wins on Tie-Breaker Criteria “E”)

White River 54 Bothell 22

Washington 34 Spanaway Lake 24

Session V:

Orting 45 Union 29

Bethel 54 Emerald Ridge 19

Spanaway Lake 54 Bothell 18