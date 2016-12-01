Boys Basketball
Squalicum 68, Everett 62
In a back and forth game, Squalicum pulled off a close, come from behind victory over Everett. Three Storm players scored in triple digits, with Damek Mitchell scoring 27, and Devonte Powell putting up 17 points. Everett scored 18 points in the fourth to pull within six points, but Squalicum’s offense scored 22 and 20 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Highline 51, Charles Wright Academy 22
Highline dominated Charles Wright from the opening tip, holding the Tarriers to single digit scoring in each quarter. The Pirates went into halftime with a 26-11 lead, and never looked back on their way to a big win, scoring 17 points in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball
Northwest School 33, Northwest Yeshiva 23
This low-scoring game was a back and forth battle throughout. After being down 16-12 early in the second half, the Northwest School took over the game in the third quarter, scoring 12 points, while Northwest Yeshiva struggled, putting up only two points in the frame.
Mercer Island 59, King’s 42
24 points in the first quarter put Mercer Island put them up by 14 points, a lead that they would never relinquish. Behind 17 points from Anna Luce and 14 from Josie Blakeslee, Mercer took control early. The Islanders got contributions from all up and down the lineup, as eight separate players scored at least once.
Wrestling
Monroe 54 – Shorewood 34
106 – Nick Lotz (SW) pinned Chad Pease (Mon) 1:28
113 – Dylan Trujillo (M) win by forfeit
120 – Curt Tanaka (SW) win by forfeit
126 – Joseph Littrell (M) pinned Kellen Davis (SW) 1:05
132 – Dick Street (SW) win by forfeit
138 – Taylor Ivy (M) pinned Devin Leach (SW) 1:13
145 – Elias Thorne (SW) pinned Brock Rice (M) 4:49 (*1 team point awarded to SW for unsportsmanlike conduct by Rice after match)
152 – Stephen Littrell (M) pinned Tae Thongdee (SW) 4:59
160 – Alex Olivera (SW) dec. Riley Boyle (M) 15-14
170 – Hunter Harris (M) pinned Mark Yamane (SW) 3:57
182 – Isaac Cirillo (M) pinned Philip Ball (SW) 1:07
195 – Double FF
220 – Josh Fedler pinned Troy Beach :48
285 – Tommy Steiler (M) won by Forfeit
Bainbridge 36 – Ballard 19
106-Cameron Williams (BI) pinned Blake Coe (BA) :45
113-Isaiah Larkin (BA) dec. Rachel Longridge (BI) 8-4
120- Double forfeit
126- Sterling Watnem (BI) pined Riley McGinnis (BA) 1:48
132- Ruben Contreras (BA) major dec. Clayton Marsh (BI) 4-15
138- Oleg Maguire (BI) Pinned Keaton Thatcher (BA) :43
145- Double forfeit
152- Double forfeit
160- Nate Michaels (BI) pinned Roc Ransdell (BA) 2:32
170- Jesse Ogelsby (BA) win by forfeit
182- Hague Bush (BI) pinned Alec Sigmar (BA) 2:24
195- Mac Schelbert (BI) win by forfeit
220- Double forfeit
285- Nigel Hawkins (BA) pinned Beto Allen (BI) 1:19
Bainbridge 39 – Blanchet 18
106- Cameron Williams (BI) win by forfeit
113- Rachel Longridge (BI) win by forfeit
120- Beau Wiebe (BL) pinned Sterling Watnem (BI) 3:30
126- Zachariah Gomez (BL) win by forfeit
132- Double forfeit
138- Clayton Marsh (BI) dec. Eric Hodneland (BL) 8-4
145- Double forfeit
152- Nate Michaels (BI) pinned Cole Lunde (BL) 5:43
160- Pieron Robert (BL) win by forfeit
170- Double forfeit
182- Hague Bush (BI) win by forfeit
195- Mac Schelbert (BI) pinned Brian Hooks (BL) 4:51
220- Double forfeit
285- Beto Allen (BI) win by forfeit
Rainier Beach 48 West Seattle 16
106- Double forfeit
113- Idris Yusuf (RB) winner by forfeit
120- Double forfeit
126- Moses Howard (RB) winner by forfeit
132- Brodie Myka (RB) winner by forfeit
138- Mike Bethea (RB) winner by forfeit
145- Sam Scott (RB) winner by forfeit
152- Oscar Rosas (RB) pinned Oliver Carlson (WS) 3:30
160- Calvin Nguyen (WS) pinned Kaiden Burton (RB) 1:30
170- Harrison Novek (WS) pinned Royce Kelly (RB) 5:25
182- Zach Jones (RB) pinned Liam O’Neil (WS) 2:50
195- Double forfeit
220- James AppleWhite (WS) pinned Jason Emm (RB) 1:10
285- Nelson Seni (RB) winner by forfeit
