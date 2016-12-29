The seventh-ranked Raiders will play the top-ranked team in the nation on Friday in the tournament championship game.

Brandon Roy coached against his alma mater on Thursday night, and he did not take it easy on them.

Roy’s Nathan Hale Raiders crushed the Garfield Bulldogs 87-64 in the semifinals of the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hale (8-0), ranked No. 7 in the nation by Maxpreps.com, will face No. 1 Sierra Canyon (10-0) of Chatsworth, California, on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the tournament title game. Sierra Canyon beat No. 16 Gonzaga of Washington DC 85-81 in the other semifinal. Garfield and Gonzaga will play for third place at 7 p.m.

Garfield (9-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the nation, was without star guard Daejon Davis, who sat out the second consecutive game with a hand injury.

Hale led 74-29 late in the third quarter before taking the foot off the gas.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Raiders with 34 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes, and Jontay Porter added 10 points and 16 rebounds. PJ Fuller scored 19 for Nathan Hale.

Jaylen Nowell had 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Curtis Walker added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Garfield and Nathan Hale will play again in Metro League play on Jan. 27.

Chief Leschi 70, Charles Wright Academy 55

Yahola Gowe led the way with 20 points, one of four Warriors with double-digit points. After starting the season 1-2, Chief Leschi has now won five games in a row.

Ballard 89, Walnut Grove (BC) 79

The Beavers pulled this one thanks to a torrid scoring binge in the fourth quarter, racking up 26 points in the final frame to complete the comeback win. Shay Curcuruto scored 21 points for Ballard, and Simon Cryzweski put up 17 to boost the offense and improve to 4-5 on the season.

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 68, Rainier Christian 52

Erwin Weary scored 54 points in Cedar Park Christian’s victory over the Mustangs, an incredible performance that overpowered the Rainier Christian defense. The Lions scored 24 points in the third quarter to put themselves in the drivers seat for good, with Weary bulldozing his way through the Mustang’s defense to get the non-conference win.

Shorecrest 74, O’Dea 67

Only four players scored for Shorecrest, as three big performances led the way for the Scots. Malcolm Rosier-Butler and Philip Pepple both scored 23 points, and Chris Lee put up 26. The third quarter ended with O’Dea leading 50-49. In the fourth quarter, Shorecrest went on a run, with Lee scoring 11 points, and Rosier-Butler scoring eight, as the Scots scored 25 points to take down O’Dea.

Puyallup 102, Vancouver College (BC) 78

A second half performance for the ages from the Vikings’ offense delivered a tournament victory on Thursday, as the Vikings won the Tamanawis Holiday Tournament with a 37-point fourth quarter over Vancouver . Landen Neff scored 22 points, and the offense scored 66 points after halftime to take the trophy.

No. 8 Wilson 85, Franklin 82

No. 8 ranked Wilson held off Franklin in a close game, keeping themselves ranked in the top 10 for another week.

Girls Basketball

No. 1 Central Valley 53, No. 3 Kentlake 29

No. 1 Central Valley took down Kentlake, and did so convincingly, winning by 24 points to hold on to their spot atop the Greater Spokane 3A/4A division.

Capital 73, Clover Park 28

A zero-point performance in the fourth quarter was salt in the wound of this whipping Clover Park received at the hands of the Cougars. Only five Clover Park players scored, compared to 11 for Capital. The Warriors offense vanished after halftime, scoring only five points after the break, leading to a 45 point loss that drops them to 1-8.

Kentridge 58, Enumclaw 16

Enumclaw’s offense never got going, scoring only two points before halftime, falling victim to a Kentridge defense that shut down the Hornet’s from the opening tipoff. Jaqua Miller led the Kentridge offense with 12 points, and the Chargers went to 10-1 for the year.