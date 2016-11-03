Girls soccer

The margin between the season ending short of next week’s state tournament at Sparks tournament and earning a bid to the final postseason prize came down to penalty kicks for a handful of area teams.

Skyline and Issaquah went to 11 kicks, with Skyline’s goalkeeper Anna Smith sinking in the winning goal.

Here’s a list of teams who have punched tickets to state.

4A

District 1

Jackson (2-1 over Kamiak).

Kamiak will face Glacier Peak on Saturday for the second berth out of District 1.

KingCo

Skyline (8-7 on Pens over Issaquah).

Issaquah will face Woodinville on Saturday for the second berth out of KingCo.

West Central/Southwest

Kentwood (Pens over Tahoma).

Bellarmine Prep (Pens over Todd Beamer).

Puyallup (1-0 over Thomas Jefferson).

Kennedy Catholic (Pens over Olympia).

Sumner (1-0 over Auburn Mountainview).

Winner of Hazen at Kentridge (Score not reported by Thursday night).

3A

Metro League

Seattle Prep 2, Lakeside 1

Both teams advance to state. Seattle Prep claims the Metro League title.

Bishop Blanchet 3, Roosevelt 2

Both teams advance to state. Bishop Blanchet claims third place.

2A

West Central District

Orting (1-0 over Highline).

Port Angeles (Pens over Sequim).

Southwest District 4

Tumwater (Lost 3-1 to Columbia River, finishing second and advancing to state).

1B/2B

District 1/2

Crosspoint Academy (2-0 over Friday Harbor).

La Conner (5-0 over Mount Rainier Lutheran).

For full results, click here.

Volleyball

4A District 1 Tournament

Lake Stevens won the 4A District 1 tournament and a berth to state with a four-set victory over Monroe. Monroe will play for the district’s second berth to state on Saturday.

3A SeaKing Tournament

Roosevelt, Mercer Island, Holy Names Academy and Lakeside all qualified for state on Thursday at the Metro League tournament. Roosevelt is the only school which won two games to get to the tournament semifinals. Eastside Catholic, Garfield, Bellevue and Redmond will play in the consolation bracket, where only one of the four will be left out of state.



2A District 1/2 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy swept Lynden and Anacortes on Thursday night to make it to the District 1/2 championship and assure itself a spot at state.

For full results, click here.