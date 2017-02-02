Boys Basketball

Tahoma 70, Decatur 61

A spectacular second half for the Tahoma offense propelled the Bears to a big victory over the Gators. At halftime, the Bears were down by 25-21, before their offense took flight. In the third quarter, Tahoma scored 22 points to pull within two points heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Bears scored 27 points, led by a big performance from junior Payton Anderson. Anderson scored 36 points for Tahoma, and the team improved its record to 7-7 in conference play.

Northwest School 58, Overlake 46

A 29-point performance from Isaiah Jeannot led the Northwest School to a big victory over the conference rival Owls. Nick Marsh and Jamie Cockburn put up twin 12-point performances, and Northwest took the game by a dozen points.

Girls Basketball

Wilson 59, Stadium 38

Led by senior Josie Matz, the Rams throttled their cross-town rival, beating the Tigers by 21 points. Matz accounted for almost half of Wilson’s scoring, dropping 26 of their 59 points. Wilson got off to a fast start, taking a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, and adding to it throughout the game. Wilson scored 17, 16, and 18 points respectively, in the first three quarters of the game.

Swimming

