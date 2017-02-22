Jillese Bush, Ella DiPietro and Katie Merrywell were inserted into the starting lineup and the Braves won their first 22 games.

Bishop Blanchet’s record makes it seem as if the season has been easy.

It hasn’t been.

The Braves (22-1) went undefeated through Metro League play. Its sole loss was a meaningless — in terms of seeding for the Class 3A state tournament — district playoff game to Mercer Island.

Girls regional basketball Seattle-area regional basketball pairings: Class 4A Friday Kamiak vs. Auburn Riverside at Rogers High, 6 p.m. Curtis vs. Eastlake at Bothell High, 6 p.m. Saturday Rogers vs. Todd Beamer at Puyallup High, noon Chiawana vs. Woodinville at Bothell High, 2 p.m. Camas vs. Kentlake at Rogers High, 4 p.m. Kentridge vs. Moses Lake Big Bend CC, 4 p.m. Bellarmine Prep vs. Glacier Peak at Jackson High, 4 p.m. Class 3A Friday Snohomish vs. Lincoln at Puyallup, 6 p.m. Mercer Island vs. Blanchet at Bothell High, 8 p.m. Prairie vs. Seattle Prep at Bellevue CC, 8 p.m. Saturday Edmonds-Woodway vs. West Seattle at Bellevue CC, noon Stanwood vs. Bellevue at Bellevue CC, 6 p.m. Mt. Spokane vs. Lynnwood at Bothell, 6 p.m. Class 2A/1A Friday Bellevue Christian vs. Granger at Davis High (Yakima), 6 p.m. Olympic vs. Renton at Mt. Tahoma High, 8 p.m. Saturday Washougal vs. White River, Rogers High, 2 p.m. Archbishop Murphy vs. Black Hills at St. Martin’s 2:30 p.m. Seattle Christian vs. Columbia at Chiawana, 4 p.m. Seattle Academy vs. Meridian, at Mountlake Terrace High, 4 p.m. WIAA.com

Behind the string of wins were inexperienced players quickly trying to become a reliable starting unit. Juniors Ella DiPietro, Katie Merrywell and Jillese Bush are first-time starters buoying Blanchet’s run to the No. 1 seed in regionals.

“Frankly, I think they’re just ecstatic to be playing as much as they are,” Braves coach Brett Hecko said. “You look at Ella and one of the things that’s hilarious is she always has a smile on her face.”

Maybe not always.

“It’s tough to smile when you’re getting full-court pressed,” DiPietro said.

Due to a knee injury to senior Taylor Chambers, DiPietro, a natural shooting guard, is now point guard. Merrywell handles scoring as the team’s No. 2 option while Bush does the dirty work in the paint.

All is to complement mainstay posts Annie Maher and Harvard-bound Jadyn Bush. The latter, a senior forward, is the team’s leading scorer and was named Metro League co-Defensive Player of the Year.

“We definitely had a lot of tough games,” DiPietro said. “These new roles have been difficult, but we’ve filled them the best we can. And Jadyn has been very supportive. She knew how difficult it was going to be going into the season and she’s been encouraging and pushes us to be better.”

Merrywell said she had a glimpse of her team’s potential after the first game of the season. Blanchet defeated Marysville-Getchell 51-22 on the road.

“Starting was a little nerve-racking because I didn’t know if I would be able to contribute to this team because I hadn’t had the chance to show if I could,” Merrywell said. “We worked so well in that first game. I felt a part of the team and we all supported one another. It truly felt like we could win state, possibly.”

Blanchet lost in the regional round to Arlington last season. The Braves placed third in 2015 and lost in the championship game in 2014.

But those Tacoma Dome experiences are just tales the junior starters hear from Jadyn Bush and Chambers. Under the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s new format using a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) to seed teams, Blanchet is guaranteed a game in Tacoma.

“It has not been easy, we’ve had some challenging games,” Hecko said of the season. “But we (coaching staff) were good with them in saying this is what we need and they’ve been incredibly receptive. … I haven’t seen all 16 (regionals) teams play, but I think it’s an absolutely wide-open field, including us, which is kind of cool.”