High school senior David Chappelear made nine field goals and three extra points in a 77-3 victory by Bluffton (S.C.).

Well, that’s one way to keep the score down.

Bluffton (S.C.) High School’s football team, which had beaten May River 77-3 earlier this season, won the rematch “only” 50-0 because the Bobcats, after scoring two touchdowns, resorted to kicking field goals. And boy, did they.

Senior David Chappelear kicked nine of them — from 47, 32, 30, 26, 33, 35, 36, 44 and 28 yards — in 11 tries to tie a national record for one game and added three PATs to break another national mark with 30 kicking points.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Trump: ‘Obama’s letting Canada steal our playoff baseball jobs.’ ”

• At SportsPickle.com: “3-1 Rams helping St. Louis cope with Cards missing playoffs.”

Glazed over

It won’t make anyone forget, say, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa or Michelangelo’s Pieta, but Dunkin’ Donuts created a David Ortiz mosaic using 10,000 donuts and posted a video of it on YouTube.

Stat of the Day

The Chargers are 1-2 with a lead of 13-plus points in the fourth quarter this season.

The rest of the NFL in such games? 25-0.

Sign him up

A man dressed in a gorilla suit and an “All Lives Matter” T-shirt ran onto the field during Sunday’s game between the 0-3 Bears and 1-2 Lions.

Adding further insult, he was the toughest guy on the field to tackle.

He’s outta here

The Miami Marlins fired hitting coach Barry Bonds after just one season.

Probably not the kind of intentional walk he had in mind.

Quote marks

• Washington State football coach Mike Leach, to Seattle’s ESPN 710 Radio, saying the toughest team he coached was at Valdosta State: “We had smart guys, we had dumb guys, saintly guys, criminals, big guys, little guys — but they’d all hit ya.”

• Joe Bryant of FootballGuys.com, on the Cowboys’ pesky slot receiver: “Cole Beasley runs with the ball like he stole it.”

• Ex-Pats QB Drew Bledsoe, via Twitter, on fantasy-football players upset with Rob Gronkowski’s slow start this season: “That’s ridiculous. Can’t believe some people. (But seriously, Gronk, I need you to pick it up a bit. Getting killed here.)”

Helmet advisory

A fan in Toronto threw a can of beer onto the field as Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim caught a fly ball during Tuesday’s American League wild-card game.

Baseball traditionalists were outraged — that he didn’t throw a can of corn.