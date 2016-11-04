The Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament pits a host of teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.

At least one favorite will not be heading to the state tournament next weekend in Kennewick.

Thanks to “upsets” in the Class 4A SeaKing District tournament on Thursday night, either Skyline or Eastlake is now assured to miss out on the trip across the mountains for state, which begins Nov. 11 at the Toyota Center.

That’s because the two teams that finished at the top of the Kingco regular season standings -– Skyline was 7-1, Eastlake 6-2 –- lost semifinal matches to Issaquah and Bothell. The SeaKing district gets just two state spots this fall.

One of those two spots will go to the winner of the district title game –- either the Eagles or Cougars -– set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bothell. The loser of that match will play the winner of a loser-out contest between Skyline and Eastlake (set for 6 p.m.) for the second state berth.

For Issaquah, its 3-1 semifinal victory over Skyline avenged a 3-1 loss suffered just a week ago in the final match of the regular season. Meanwhile, Bothell beat Eastlake for the second time this season to earn its place in the district title match.

Should Skyline fail to advance to state, it would be the first time in coach Callie Wesson’s five-year tenure that the Spartans have not gone to Kennewick.

Class 3A Sea-King semifinals set



The Lakeside Lions’ remarkable late-season run continued on Thursday.

The Lions, who began the year a bit shaky as they came out of the gate at 3-3, won their 13th consecutive match to reach at least one goal and keep themselves in contention for many others. During the winning streak, which began with a 3-1 victory at Bishop Blanchet on Sept. 29, Lakeside has lost a total of five sets.

And nine of the Lions last 10 wins have been shutouts, 3-0, including the district quarterfinal on Thursday against Redmond.

That victory earned Lakeside a return-trip to state in Kennewick next weekend. Goal One complete. The Lions play Holy Names in a Saturday district semifinal at 11 a.m. as they try to return the district crown to campus.

And Lakeside is assured that it will get a chance to improve upon its sixth-place state finish from 2015.

Class 4A West Central/SW Bi-District ready to roll



A plethora of teams from the coaches association Top-10 rankings convene beginning at noon Friday at Kentwood High to decide eight Class 4A state berths. The first two rounds of competition among 16 teams from the North and South Puget Sound leagues and the Greater St. Helens League will be played, followed by two more rounds in both the winner’s and consolation brackets on Saturday.

Those teams that win twice on Friday (four teams) will secure the first four state spots.

And there are some intriguing potential early-tournament matches, including the chance that first-round victories by No. 5 Auburn Mountainview and No. 7 Kentwood would pit the Lions and Conquerors in a quarterfinal match for a state berth at 3:30 p.m.

Other potential quarters could find No. 2 Auburn Riverside against No. 9 Curtis, and No. 4 Bellarmine Prep against No. 8 Tahoma.

Washington State Coaches Association state rankings

Class 4A

1. West Valley

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Mead

4. Bellarmine

5. Auburn Mountainview

6. Puyallup

7. Kentwood

8. Tahoma

9. Curtis

10. Lake Stevens

Class 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Gig Harbor

3. Squalicum

4. Bellevue

5. Ferndale

6. Mt. Spokane

7. Lakeside

8. Eastside Catholic

9. Prairie

10. Bonney Lake



Class 2A

1. Tumwater

2. Archbishop Murphy

3. Ridgefield

4. Columbia River

5. Ellensburg

6. Othello

7. White River

8. Steilacoom

9. North Kitsap

10. Anacortes



Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian

2. Cascade (Leavenworth)

3. Naches Valley

4. Lakeside Nine Mile Falls

5. King’s

6. Freeman

7. Annie Wright

8. Kiona Benton

9. LaCenter

10. Cedar Park Christian

Class 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. La Conner

4. Wilbur Creston

5. Brewster

6. Napavine

7. Mossyrock

8. Toutle Lake

9. Life Christian

10. Liberty (Spangle)

Class 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Quilcene

3. Almira Coulee Hartline

4. Providence Classical Christian

5. Pomeroy

6. Odessa

7. Colton

8. Sunnyside Christian

9. Mt. Vernon Christian

10. Christian Faith