At 6-foot-5, Promise Taylor has a lot of options on the volleyball and basketball courts.

Promise Taylor isn’t going to fade into the background.

The Sammamish High senior’s stature contributes, certainly.

“She is 6-5,” Sammamish volleyball coach Terri Taylor said.

But more than just her height, Promise Taylor’s prowess on the volleyball and basketball floors of the Kingco 3A/2A Conference make sure she gets noticed regularly. This fall, the accolades are coming in volleyball on the heels of Taylor’s participation with the U.S. Junior National A-1 team.

“It puts you in the pipeline for the Olympics,” said Julia Taylor, Promise Taylor’s mother and sister to Terri — making the Sammamish coach Promise Taylor’s aunt. “She got to spend 10 days in Fort Lauderdale playing with that team. It was a great experience for her.”

The Junior National experience likely contributed to Promise Taylor getting recognized by PrepVolleyball.com this fall. Taylor was one of 35 middle blockers named to the website’s Class of 2017 Senior Aces list, “The 150.”

That list identifies the 150 U.S.-based senior recruits just after the Top 100. The sole criterion, according to the site, is the potential impact a player is expected to have over a collegiate career.

“I think PrepVolleyball tends to see a lot of the same kids,” Terri Taylor said. “They are kids who play club all year round in many cases. They may have taken notice when Promise joined the “10-foot Club.” That happens when a player’s block reaches more than 10 feet.”

Promise Taylor has extended her block radius to as much as 10 feet, 7 inches or 10-8.

“She’s all arms,” Julia Taylor said.

At Sammamish, Promise Taylor isn’t even getting the chance to play much middle blocker. At a Class 2A school in a largely 3A league, even at 6-5 she’s been setting for the Totems.

Not bad versatility for a girl that actually got cut from her 7th-grade middle school team despite being 5-10 at the time. (She made it as an eighth grader.)

The middle or right side is where Taylor is drawing attention from colleges such as perennial power Nebraska and others. The thing is, Promise may not end up on a volleyball floor in college.

The senior is an accomplished basketball player, though she has yet to decide which direction she will go in college — or where she will end up.

“There’s been a lot of interest for volleyball because she played for A-1,” Terri Taylor said. “It’s a viable option for her. But she is more well-known for basketball. She has two sports. It’s a nice problem to have.”

