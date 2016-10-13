The senior worked out her own deal to play both sports at the college close to home.

Kallin Spiller follows her own path to get exactly where she ultimately should be.

From her decision on where to further her athletic career to experiencing a completely foreign way of life to even just growing into a new role with her Lakeside High volleyball team, Spiller goes her own way.

She eschewed suitors from the Pac-12 and Ivy Leagues for the opportunity to play volleyball and basketball at Seattle University. Now a senior, Spiller has taken on a larger role with the Lions due to the preseason injury of fellow senior outside hitter Chloe Loreen.

“A year ago, with Chloe [Loreen] here, Kallin was much more of a specialist,” said Lakeside coach Teron Uy, referring to the injured division MVP. “Now she’s understanding all the things that are necessary for being an outside hitter. And she’s embracing that role.”

The Lions also have adjusted, shaking off a slow start to the preseason and Metro League schedule to have won six contests in a row as they make another push for the playoffs a year after finishing sixth at the Class 3A state tournament a year ago. Lakeside lost early to Class 4A powers from Bellarmine Prep and Hazen. The Lions went 1-6 at the Durango Invitational in Las Vegas.

And they lost their second Metro League match of the schedule to Eastside Catholic in straight sets. Tuesday night, Lakeside beat that same Crusaders squad, 3-0.

“We’ve started to figure out how each other plays,” Spiller said. “Originally, it was a matter of seeing how we could be cohesive as a team.”

Spiller has done a lot of figuring things out this year.

Her choice of college, for instance.

The first day of her junior year, the University of Washington basketball program sent her recruiting information. She had discussions with Washington State, Villanova and Cornell, as well. But after her sophomore year, Spiller chose to stop playing club basketball and basically shut down recruiting in that sport to focus on volleyball.

“I’d always overlooked Seattle U. because I thought it was too close to home,” Spiller said. “But I visited and fell in love with the campus.”

Originally contacted by the volleyball program for the Redhawks, when Spiller determined to attend Seattle she contacted the basketball program herself.

“She sat down with them and made her own deal,” said Sam Spiller, Kallin’s father.

New Redhawk coach Suzy Barcomb took her time, contacted Spiller’s coaches and watched tape.

“Then they got back to me,” Spiller said. “And said they were really excited to have me as a part of their team, too.”

The 6-foot-3 Spiller will redshirt in volleyball but play basketball as a true freshman next year. She will exhaust her basketball eligibility just in time to be a fifth-year senior volleyball player, contributing to both sports the middle three years.

What Seattle U. will get in Spiller is a student-athlete with a much broader world view than she had a year ago. Her month in Nicaragua on a service trip did that. Spiller and others from the Global Service Learning (GSL) program at Lakeside worked with students, taught English and repaired solar panels in two villages in central America.

“It was the most amazing month of my life,” Spiller said. “Some of the people hadn’t had power in three years. What we did changed their world. And I have so much more appreciation for the opportunities we have here (in the U.S.).”

