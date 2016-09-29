The Ravens already had five starters returning from last year's team that finished third at state. When practice started, they learned a top-flight setter had moved back into town.
Chris Leverenz already knew she had a contender.
With five returners from a successful 2015 volleyball season in the Class 3A South Puget Sound League, in which the Ravens finished third at the state tournament, Auburn Riverside was expected to be a force in the newly reformed Class 4A North Puget Sound League.
“Two of them were with the state championship team from two years ago, too,” Leverenz said.
But then the Ravens got a little preseason luck on top of everything else.
Just as practice began in late August, Leverenz found out that junior setter Ciera Zimmerman would be on campus, having transferred from Class 1B Christian Faith School.
“She’s very talented,” Leverenz said. “But even after she was here, we waited a week and a half to find out if she’d be eligible to play varsity.”
Because she transfered, Zimmerman and the school had to petition the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for her to play at the varsity level. Leverenz said Zimmerman’s parents came back to the area due to a new job, and she was granted an appeal.
“I’ve known her a long time,” Leverenz said. “She’s one of the best setters in the state.”
Zimmerman is the sister of a former Raven that played for Leverenz through 2009 — Alyssa Zimmerman. The junior has verbally committed to play her collegiate ball at Colorado.
Zimmerman is a left-handed setter that loves to hit, Leverenz said.
That ability allows the Ravens to take some of the pressure off of leading hitter Calley Heilborn, another junior and one of the two holdovers from the 2014 undefeated Class 3A championship team. Senior libero Clarice Buchanan is the other.
It’s a group that has gotten off to a 6-0 start as it prepares for a good test Thursday on the road at Kentwood. The Conquerors are off to a 4-1 start in the nonleague season.
Both schools are now in the NPSL but reside in opposite divisions. That makes Thursday night’s 7:15 p.m. match another non-league affair.
It will be just another big test for the Ravens, who’ve already beaten Top-10 teams from Tahoma, Puyallup and Kennedy Catholic over the first month of the season. Auburn Riverside finds itself in the No. 1 spot in the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings this week.
In just over a week, Auburn Riverside will travel across the mountains to the Spokane area for the Linda Sheridan Classic at Ferris High, where it’s likely the Ravens will see 4A No. 2 Mead somewhere along the way.
“I’m not sure all those people ranking us have seen us play,” Leverenz joked. “I don’t want anybody to think we’re any good. I’d rather be hidden underneath.”
Locals prominent in state coaches poll
In addition to top-ranked Class 4A team Auburn Riverside, the Washington State Coaches Association rankings for Week Two include numerous SeaKing and West Central district teams. In fact, the top three Class 3A squads reside in the greater Seattle area: No. 1 Bellevue, No. 2 Bishop Blanchet and No. 3 Holy Names.
The complete rankings follow:
WSCA Volleyball Ranking
Class 4A
Auburn Riverside
Mead
West Valley
Tahoma
Curtis
Bellarmine Prep
Battle Ground
Kennedy Catholic
Auburn-Mountainview
Puyallup
Class 3A
Bellevue
Bishop Blanchet
Holy Names
Ferndale
Mercer Island
Prairie
Shorewood
Mt. Spokane
Shadle Park
Southridge
Class 2A
Tumwater
Archbishop Murphy
Ridgefield
Burlington-Edison
Selah
Ellensburg
Fife
Woodland
White River
Othello
Class 1A
Cascade (Leavenworth)
Lynden Christian
Cedar Park Christian
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)
King’s
Freeman
Charles Wright
Naches Valley
Granger
Kings Way Christian
Class 2B
Colfax
LaConner
Kalama
Life Christian
Toutle Lake
Northwest Christian (Colbert)
Wilbur-Creston
Napavine
Daveneport
Reardan
Class 1B
Oakesdale
Pomeroy
Mount Vernon Christian
Almira/Coulee-Hartline
Quilcene
Colton
Providence Classical Christian
Sunnyside Christian
Odessa-Harrington
Christian Faith
