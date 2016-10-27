Volleyball postseason is underway as league and district berths or being decided this week. Also, complete rankings from the state coaches association.

The Eastlake Wolves got to sit back and relax as the KingCo 4A volleyball schedule concluded on Wednesday night.

The final three games included a decisive tilt between Issaquah and Skyline. But it was not for the league title.

Yes, the winner — Skyline — tied Eastlake atop the Kingco standings with a 6-1 record. The Spartans dropped the first set, but reeled off three in a row on Wednesday including coming back from a 19-17 deficit for a clinching 25-23 victory in the fourth.

But since the Wolves beat the Eagles and Spartans this season, they had clinched the No. 1 seed to the SeaKing District tournament. Eastlake’s only loss of the league campaign came to Bothell, which finished in a third-place tie.

The Class 4A SeaKing District tournament begins Nov. 3. The Wolves will play a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m.

In other leagues and classifications, there still are championships to be determined this coming weekend.

Class 2A District 1/2 changes

Rather than advancing to district play by virtue of league (or league tournament) finishes, the Class 2A competition that will send teams to state will be determined by an RPI systems. The four leagues in Districts 1 and 2 that contain 2A participating schools – the Northwest, Cascade, Wesco (Mountlake Terrace) and Kingco (Liberty, Sammamish) – will send 12 of their 14 teams to districts.

Volleyball RPI is overseen by athletic directors at their respective schools. The formula is based on multiple factors: conference opponents records; conference wins over teams above, below, or equal to .500 records; multiplying factor for conference wins over 3A,2A, and 1A teams.

Through Oct. 23, Archbishop Murphy ranks No. 1 in the RPI at 0.809, far ahead of No. 2 Burlington-Edison (.655). The Wildcats also are No. 1 in the Washington coaches poll in 2A.

The Liberty Patriots, though only 6-7 overall as of Oct. 23, are fifth at .369.

3A and 4A league tournament titles on the line

In Class 3A, the Kingco and Metro League championship games will be played on Saturday.

The Kingco will pit the winners of Thursday semifinals (Bellevue vs. Redmond, Lake Washington vs. Mercer Island) at 7:30 p.m. in Bellevue’s gym. The Metro semifinals are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Chief Sealth, and will feature the winners of the four Thursday night quarterfinals.

Participants in those quarters already have clinched the first eight places from the Metro to the SeaKing District tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Class 4A North Puget Sound League, crossover semifinals feature the Olympic Division No. 1 Auburn Riverside facing Cascade No. 2 Kennedy Catholic, and Cascade No. 1 Tahoma versus Olympic No. 2 Auburn-Mountainview at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mountainview. The winners play at 1 p.m. for the NPSL tournament title and the top seed to the District 3 tournament.

Postseason at a glance

Here is a quick rundown of dates and sites for upcoming league and district tounaments.

4A: SPSL: Oct. 26-29, Sites still to be determined; NPSL: Oct. 29, Auburn-Mountainview; District 1: Oct. 29-Nov. 5, Marysville-Pilchuck; District 2: Nov. 3-5, Bothell High; WCD/SW: Nov. 4-5, Kentwood, State: Nov. 11-12 at Toyota Center, Kennewick.

3A: Metro: Oct. 25-29, Chief Sealth; KingCo: Oct. 26-29, Bellevue High; District 1: Oct. 27-Nov. 5, Marysville-Pilchuck; District 2: Nov. 3-5, Juanita High; D2/5/8 State Play-In, Nov. 8, at higher seed; State: Nov. 11-12 at Toyota Center, Kennewick.

2A: District 1 & 2: Nov. 1-5, Lynden and Mountlake Terrace; State: Nov. 11-12 at Yakima Valley SundomeSt. Martin’s University, Lacey.

1A: District 1: Oct. 26-29, Lynden Christian; District 1/2 Bi-District: Nov. 5, King’s High; District 3: Nov. 1-5, Coupeville High; State: Nov. 11-12 at Yakima Valley Sundome.

2B: District 1: Nov. 5, Stanwood High; State: Nov. 11-12 at Yakima Valley Sundome.

1B: District 1/2/3 Tri-District: Nov. 3-5, Crescent High; State: Nov. 11-12 at Yakima Valley Sundome.

WSCA Volleyball Rankings, Week 5

Class 4A

West Valley (Yakima) Auburn Riverside Tahoma Mead Puyallup Bellarmine Prep Auburn-Mountainview Kentwood Curtis Kennedy Catholic

Class 3A

Mercer Island Gig Harbor Eastside Catholic Squalicum Bellevue Timberline Bonney Lake Mt. Spokane Prairie Ferndale

Class 2A

Archbishop Murphy Tumwater Ridgefield Steilacoom Ellensburg White River Fife North Kitsap Othello Burlington-Edison

Class 1A

Cascade (Leavenworth) Lynden Christian Naches Valley King’s Cedar Park Christian Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) Freeman Granger Kiona Benton Zillah

Class 2B

Colfax Kalama LaConner Life Christian Wibur-Creston Napavine Mossy Rock Toutle Lake Darrington Davenport

Class 1B