The senior has three top-three finishes at the Class 3A state tournament. She’ll continue her career at Bowdoin College in Maine in the fall.

There should have been relief, not trepidation.

There should have been confidence, not angst.

After all, Viv Daniel knew how to navigate a state tennis bracket. As a freshman and sophomore, the Lakeside student-athlete had advanced to the Class 3A final match — only to lose both years to Catherine Allen of Holy Names in straight sets (6-1, 6-1 as a freshman; 6-2, 6-2 as a sophomore).

5 to watch Players Jade Lancester, Sumner (So.): Won the Class 3A state title a year ago. Moves up to Class 4A this spring as the Spartans move from the Class 3A SPSL to the Class 4A SPSL, so won’t technically get to defend her title. Ranked by Tennis Recruiting Network as the fifth-best prospect in the Class of 2019. Jessica Liang, Interlake (Jr.): With partner Lina Larson, advanced to the Class 3A state doubles title match a year ago before dropping a straight-sets match. Liang is ranked as the third-best recruit in Washington and fifth-best overall (2018) by the Tennis Recruiting Network. Shreyaa Mukund, Interlake (Jr.): A first-round state victim last May, Mukund won three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket and placed eighth as a sophomore. She is ranked as the No. 11 recruit in the class of 2018 by the Tennis Recruiting Network. Paige Sorgen, Bellevue (So.): The Wolverines didn’t advance anyone to the Class 3A state tournament in 2016, but Sorgen easily could be the one to change that this spring. The sophomore is rated as the eighth-best recruit in the Class of 2019 in Washington and 15th in the Northwest. Teagan Mach, Newport (Jr.): Won a first-round match at state as a sophomore before falling in the quarterfinals. The No. 14 recruit for 2018 just missed the trophy round. Teams Interlake: The Saints stepped into the spotlight a year ago, when Angel Le advanced to the final. That helped Interlake snap Mercer Island’s streak. Expect the Saints to be a contender again this spring. Mercer Island: Mercer Island always seems to find a way, no matter who is playing. The Islanders had their string of seven consecutive Class 3A state team titles snapped a year ago, but Mercer Island still finished second. Lakeside: Viv Daniel may be the headliner, but the Lions are deep. Lakeside won the Metro and SeaKing District titles a year ago before disappointing losses at state derailed a possible championship run. Skyline: Think dark horse with the Spartans this spring. Skyline advanced the doubles team of Kelsey Zhong and Reanne Lee as its only state representatives in 2016. But it may have started something good for coach Bettina Gehle’s squad moving forward. Eastlake: The Wolves have a good start in senior leader Kayla Lee. Lee and partner Nicole Yen got all the way to the state doubles championship match before dropping a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Abby DeNike and Brooke Fager from Lewis and Clark. Doug Drowley

“Going into state, with Catherine not there I felt it was my time to win,” said Daniel, who is beginning her senior year as a Lion this month. “But I went in really nervous. I felt a lot of pressure.”

And instead of winning her first state title, Daniel lost a 6-3, 7-5 semifinal to Sumner freshman Jade Lancester. Lancester would go on to win the state singles championship while Daniel beat teammate and friend Crystal Xu in the third/sixth-place match.

“Here I didn’t care (about that consolation), and I end up playing really well,” Daniel said.

The experience, Daniel said, may have taught her an invaluable lesson.

“I let her push me around the court,” Daniel said. “I can’t win if I play tentatively. This year, going in, I am going to be much more free.”

And don’t expect to catch Daniel looking ahead again.

“I try not to think about winning state until I get to state,” Daniel said. “Right now, I’m just going to try to win all my matches, no matter how hard the opponent is. I don’t look too far ahead. It stresses me out.”

Instead, Daniel focuses on what she can do better today, what she’s learned from the past — including that semifinal loss a year ago — and where it can take her.

“She believes in the process,” Lakeside coach Tarik Burney said. “Training your brain. Training your body. Preparing yourself to win. She writes notes to herself. She’s a very serious competitor.”

Whatever the outcome by the end of the season, Daniel knows one thing. She’s not done playing tennis.

“I can’t imagine my life without it,” Daniel said. “I’m known as the tennis kid. But it’s not like it’s the be-all of my high school experience.”

Daniel has been involved with the theater while at Lakeside. She plays the piano.

And she intends to major in something at Bowdoin College next fall that has to do with the humanities.

“I love to write,” Daniel said.

Not that Daniel will hang up her tennis racket. She will play for the Division III Polar Bears of Brunswick, Maine.

“I have always wanted to go to a liberal arts school in the Northeast,” Daniel said. “And I have family back there.”

Bowdoin fit the bill, even if people are often surprised when she tells them she has chosen to attend a small, DIII school.

“I’m not going to be a professional tennis player,” Daniel said. “I really wanted the good education to go with the tennis being an integral part. That’s why I want to play in college, to reach whatever potential I set for myself — without making it my life.”