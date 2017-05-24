The Bears broke the record last month in California, and they’re looking to better it this weekend in front of a local crowd.

What do you do when you’re part of the fastest 4×100 girls relay team in Washington state history?

For sisters Alisha, Aliya and Tierra Wilson, along with their teammate Olivia Ribera — who set the all-time state record earlier this season at the Arcadia Invitational in California by finishing in 46.32 seconds — the answer is simple: get even faster.

The Tahoma High School foursome will run for the final time this season at this weekend’s state track and field meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, where the goal is to lower their state-record time and make sure it stays in the record books for the foreseeable future.

State track and field When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday Where: Class 4A, 3A and 2A, Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma; Class 1A, 2B and 1B, Eastern Washington University, Cheney Follow along: For 4A, 3A and 2A, follow @aaronlommers on Twitter, and @wiaawa for all classifications. Top story lines: South Kitsap’s Nolan Van Amen can become the first to win four straight Class 4A boys discus titles. ... The Shorecrest girls won the 2A team championship at last year’s state meet and look to stay competitive this year as a 3A school. ... The Bellarmine Prep boys track team won its first district championship in school history last Saturday; the Lions hope that success translates into a bigger piece of hardware this weekend when they go after the 4A boys team title. ... Kentridge’s Tyler Cronk cleared 7 feet 2 in the high jump at the district meet this past weekend, the mark tying him for second in the nation this year. ... King’s senior Caleb Perry has the top 1A time in the state in the 200 meters and, along with his teammates, the 4x100 and the 4x400. ... Taylor Roe, a sophomore from Lake Stevens, has 4A state-best times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters going into the state meet. It’s a rarity for runners to try all three events, but Roe, who is also a two-time defending state cross-country champion, appears to be the favorite to bring home all three titles. She won the 1,600 by nearly eight seconds and the 3,200 by over 24 seconds at last year’s state meet. ... Curtis junior Lexi Ellis won the district championship with a triple jump of 42 feet, 7¼ inches last weekend. The mark ties her for fourth in the nation this season ... Jelani Heath, a senior at Rogers High, jumped 19-11 in the long jump to win the district championship. Her mark was the best in the state (11th-best in the country) this season, and beat Alisha Wilson of Tahoma by over a foot. ... Holy Names senior Jordan Oakes is going for her third consecutive 3A state championship in the 1,600; she comes into the state meet with the top time in the classification this season. Oakes is also looking for her second consecutive state title in the 800, but should see some stiff competition from Eastside Catholic freshman Kate Jendrezak, who has the top time in the classification this year, among others. ... Three of the top five times in the state in the 3A girls 100 meters come from the Wesco: Marysville Pilchuck’s Trina Davis has the top time, Arlington’s Juliette Williams is second and Snohomish’s Lily Mays is fifth. The best times for the top five runners in the event are separated by .06 seconds. ... Jaiden Hill of Mount Vernon Christian, who is in just the eighth grade, has the top 1B time in the state in the 100 and is third in the 200 and 400. Last: Union senior Dai’lyn Merriweather has a top-three Class 4A time in six different events (100, 200, 400, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400), but because athletes are only allowed to compete in four events at the state meet, Merriweather will run the 100, 200, 4x200 and 4x400. She will no doubt be one of the favorites in each event as the Titans look to make a run at the 4A girls team title. Aaron Lommers

“We want to work as hard as we can to make the relay time as low as possible so that we can keep our relay time and our record for as long as possible,” Tierra Wilson said. “I don’t think there is going to be a possibility for a lot of schools to get four people together like we have and have an opportunity like this.

“We want to take advantage of the hard work that we’ve put in, and also the amazing coaching staff that we have and pay homage to all that. I wouldn’t say (we want to) immortalize our 4×100 record, but just make it a record that’s really hard to beat.”

Tahoma’s state relay record isn’t the only girls relay record that could be broken this weekend. Union of Vancouver is close in the 4×200 relay (the Titans have run a 1:39.22 and the 1983 record is 1:39.12) and the 4×400 relay (Titans ran a 3:50.30; the record from 1978 is 3:49.6).

The goal of setting the state record started over a year ago when the group started running together after the Wilson sisters moved to Maple Valley from Redmond and began attending Tahoma. Though they won the state title in the event a year ago, the best time they managed was a 47.13, which was still .23 seconds off the state record of 46.90 set by Federal Way’s Karis Camerson, Ta’Mara Richey, Mariah Vongsaveng and Hannah Cunliffe at the state meet in 2014.

All four girls worked in the offseason to continue to shave time off each leg of the relay, and when this season began, they knew they had something special. It all came together at the Arcadia Invite, one of the largest and most competitive track and field events on the West Coast, on April 8.

“They were ready to run and run fast — we just didn’t know how fast,” Tahoma sprinters coach Aaron Blake said. “We just knew that previously from last year and what they had done this year that they would do well.”

With the sun shining, something sprinters love, Aliya Wilson crossed the finish line in second place, but when she looked at the leader board and saw 46.32, the celebration began despite not winning the event.

“I think people were wondering why we were yelling so much,” Aliya Wilson said. “I don’t think they knew what we did. They didn’t announce it on the loud speaker because it was in California. It matters to us because we’re Washington people and we came all the way out here and we broke our state record.”

In a way, finishing second might be what helped secure the record. The winners of the race, a team from California, finished in under 46 seconds and to keep pace all four girls had to run their best race.

“I think it woke up how fast we can actually run,” Aliya Wilson said. “I think it just brought out our quickness and how intense we have to be going through all the legs to make sure we can get a time like that.”

The 4×100 isn’t the only event the members of Tahoma’s record-setting relay will be competing in at state. All four girls run the 4×200 relay, an event in which they have the third-best time in the state in this year.

Individually, Aliya Wilson has the top time in the state in the 100, and also runs the 200, where she has the third best time in the state. Ribera does the same individual events as Aliya and has the third-best Class 4A time in the 100 and fourth-best in the 200. Alisha Wilson does the long jump and the triple jump, where she has the third- and fifth-best 4A marks in the state this season, respectively.

With Tierra Wilson and Ribera graduating this year, the state meet will be the last opportunity for the girls to lower their record time. And make no mistake about it, they have every intention of doing just that.

“We need to shake up everybody and be like, ‘We can break the state record. We can do it in Washington and we can do it in front everybody,’ ” Aliya Wilson said.