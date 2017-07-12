Football coach and athletic director Tony Davis said he wrote the letter in April ‘in support of the two boys and their mother.’

Tony Davis, Tahoma High School’s football coach, athletic director and associate principal, wrote a letter to a King County judge on behalf of Randall H. Rogers, a 55-year-old man convicted in April on two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Rogers was sentenced June 30 to 7½ years in prison, according to court documents, for molesting an 8-year-old girl.

Davis’ letter, which was surfaced this week by a Tahoma parent on social media, was written on Tahoma Senior High School letterhead and addressed to King County Judge John McHale. A spokesman for the Tahoma School District said the letter does not represent the views of the school district and “school letterhead should not have been used.”

Davis wrote in the letter that Rogers donated $2,500 worth of equipment to the football program in 2005, during the senior season of one of Rogers’ sons. Davis said he thought the information in the letter was “worthy of (the judge’s) consideration during the sentencing phase of this trial.”

In a statement, Davis apologized for “the error in judgment and any pain that this has caused.”

“Though I do not condone what the man was convicted of, I agreed to write the letter in support of the two boys and their mother,” Davis said in the statement. “In retrospect, I should have found a different way to provide support for this family during this incredibly devastating time for everyone involved.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Rob Morrow, the superintendent of the Tahoma School District, sent a letter to parents in the district. Morrow said in the letter that he became aware of Davis’ letter written to the judge in April “only within the last few days.” Morrow said in the letter Davis’ “intent was to help members of the convicted man’s family, including two former Tahoma student-athletes.”

“Unfortunately, the letter is interpreted by some as lending support to the sex offender,” Morrow wrote in the letter. “I want to be clear: Tahoma School District and Mr. Davis do not in any way condone child abuse. Student and child safety is our highest priority. Our district conducts background checks of all staff and volunteers who have contact with students to ensure safety and security.”

Because of privacy laws, the district spokesman said he could not discuss any disciplinary measures Davis might face.

Here is the controversial letter: