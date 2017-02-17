The top-ranked Bears are sitting in first place in the Class 4A standings at the Tacoma Dome.

TACOMA — Four days before the high-school wrestling season started, Tahoma’s Ryden Fu thought his senior season could be over before it started.

That’s because the Bears’ 145-pounder was laid up in a hospital bed with four broken ribs, internal bleeding and some road rash after crashing his motorcycle on Nov. 10 while returning to school after an off-campus lunch.

Fu, still rounding top shape, looked the picture of health on Friday as he won a pair of matches at 145 to reach the state semifinals and help top-ranked Tahoma move six wrestlers into the semis on Friday’s first day of the two-day Mat Classic XXIX at the Tacoma Dome.

“When the season started, I wasn’t feeling too good after just getting back from the accident,” said Fu, who was sixth at 138 last season and fifth in 2015. “I’m not really [100 percent], but all you can really do is push through it. You train the entire season. Tahoma has a saying right now, ‘The hay’s in the barn.’ Pretty much [means] all of our work is done.

“It’s just go time.”

Tahoma leads the Class 4A team race 77-72 over second-ranked Curtis of University Place. Mead of Spokane sits third at 64.5 points. Mead advanced five competitors to the semifinals.

In addition to Fu, the Bears also had semifinals qualifiers Austin Michalski (113), Jordan Martinez (126), Nick Whitehead (132), Kione Gill (195) and Dagen Kramer (220).

Whitehead, who had midseason knee surgery, kept his season record unblemished at 23-0, but against Moses Lake’s Nick Hara in the quarterfinals he had score a reversal with five seconds left in regulation to go in front 7-6. Hara was awarded an escape just before the regulation buzzer to knot the match 7-7 and force overtime. Whitehead went on to grab a 9-7 overtime triumph, winning with a takedown with five seconds left in overtime.

Gill, who was second in Class 3A for Enumclaw at 182 last season, notched pins in 1 minute and 1:26.

Fu’s crash happened about a mile from the high school.

“My goggles also got stuck on the bridge of my nose, and I couldn’t pull it off, went off the road and hit a ditch,” Fu said. “The front end came up and the back tire hit [the ditch]. The bike did cartwheels and they said I flew like 35 yards.”

Fu, who had a torn ulnar collateral ligament last season, improved 34-5 despite his slow start and trying to get healthy.

“To me [walking into the Tacoma Dome] was different from the last two years,” he said. “It felt comfortable. I didn’t feel too nervous. If I wrestle my hardest, what happens will naturally take place.”

Notes

• Kentwood senior Blake Capperauld advanced the semis with two hard-fought wins at 170 pounds, including a 12-4 quarterfinal triumph over Pasco’s Avery Burrows.

• Auburn junior Cole Washburn, ranked No. 3 at 182 by WashingtonWrestlingReport.net, won twice, including an 8-2 victory Sam Malychewski to move into the semifinals against second-ranked Trevor Senn of Mead. The Washburn-Senn winner likely will get to face top-ranked Jackson McKinney of Skyview of Vancouver.

• Enumclaw’s Jake Treece, the state champion at 132 in Class 3A for the Hornets last season, lost to sophomore John Sowers of Davis of Yakima in 4:45 in his opening match at 132 in 4A. He was eliminated by Rylan Thompson of Camas in the consolation bracket.