TACOMA – Last year, the Tahoma girls track team was one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state championship, but suffered a disappointing loss to Issaquah, which outscored the Bears 74-61 to win the title.

They made up for that disappointment Saturday, scoring 91 points, more than any other boys or girls team in the three classifications competing at Mount Tahoma High School, to win the 4A title.

“Going into the year, we knew we came up short and we didn’t finish (last year),” Tahoma track coach Jeff Brady said. “That’s been the goal all year long. We’re going to have steppingstones, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t get that team title at the end of the year. The girls have all worked together in all of the different groups and they know how big this is as a team.”

Of course, there has to be quite a bit of individual success for a team to win the championship. At the center of that success was sophomore Aliya Wilson. Wilson won the 100 meters Saturday, finishing in a meet-record 11.55 seconds.

“Last year, I took third and it wasn’t a very good race,” Wilson said. “There was a headwind, and it was also my first year doing high-school track so I was really fatigued and tired the whole year. So I learned from that mistake and I came back resting and icing and taking care of my body a lot more, and I came back to win the title.”

Wilson had so much success this weekend that it was hard to pinpoint what meant the most to her, but she acknowledged the team title is something she and her teammates have wanted since falling to Issaquah last year.

Wilson, along with sisters Alisha, a sophomore and Tierra, a senior, as well as senior Olivia Ribera, also won the 4×100 meter relay, finishing Saturday’s final in 46.62 seconds. More important to the members of the team, they broke their own state record in Friday’s prelims with a time of 46.07, which beat their time of 46.32 that they set at the Arcadia Invite in California earlier this season.

It wasn’t just the Tahoma sprinters who helped the Bears win the team title Saturday. Senior Ginny Mehl captured her second individual state championship, winning the 4A shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 4 inches.

The Garfield girls captured the 3A team title, edging Gig Harbor 72-60. The Bulldogs were led by senior Iman Brown, who won the high-jump championship on Thursday, and added the 200 and long-jump titles Saturday. She was also a part of the 4×200 relay team that won a state title Saturday.

“I got my four gold (medals),” Brown said. “It’s my first gold ever. … I was out my junior year with an injury, and now I’m back and I’m just happy that I got to walk away with four golds my senior year.”

The Bulldogs also won the 4×100 relay.

“We’re elated,” Garfield coach Kwajalein Griffin said. “It’s been a long time coming for Garfield.”

The last Garfield girls team title came in 1999.

Notes

• Lake Stevens sophomore Taylor Roe, who won the 4A 1,600-meter title Thursday, added the 800 and the 3,200 on Saturday to complete the rare trifecta of distance events. Roe finished the 800 in 2:11.09, just ahead of Eastlake’s Brooke Manson, who finished in 2:11.51, and pulled away on the final lap of the 3,200 to win with a time of 10:44.26.

“I just knew that I would have to be in my top shape and ready for this, because it was hard,” Roe said. “I mean, I’m tired.”

• Eastside Catholic freshman Kate Jendrezak won the 3A title in the 800, finishing in 2:10.99, and Liberty senior Brigette Takeuchi won the 2A title with a time of 2:13.50.

• Holy Names senior Jordan Oakes won the 3A girls 3,200 meters.

• Edmonds-Woodway senior Allyson Ely won the 3A pole vault, finishing with a mark of 12-6.

• Seattle Prep sophomore Alisha Watt won the 3A 100 meters, finishing with a time of 12.18.