Tahoma used a 16-hit attack to defeat Auburn Riverside 13-6 in the third-place game of the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament.

ENUMCLAW — On a long day in warm conditions, the Tahoma High School softball team got hot late and powered its way into next week’s 4A state tournament with a surge on offense.

Juniors Kaylee Hazelwood and Kenzie McMartin and sophomore Kyla Damerow all contributed three hits apiece to Tahoma’s 16-hit attack as the Bears defeated Auburn Riverside 13-6 Sunday at Enumclaw’s Boise Creek Park to win the third-place game of the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament.

Puyallup, which earlier in the day edged Tahoma (Covington) 2-1 in a semifinal, defeated crosstown rival Rogers 3-2 in the tournament championship game. Puyallup (19-3) had lost to Rogers (19-3) twice during the regular season.

The 4A state tournament opens Friday in Spokane. Among first-round matchups, Tahoma (18-6) faces Monroe (19-5), Auburn Riverside (15-7) draws unbeaten Woodinville (22-0), Rogers will take on Inglemoor (17-5) and Puyallup will face Eastmont. Auburn Mountainview (22-3), which fell to Battle Ground 5-3 in a consolation game Sunday, will play Jackson (20-3).

“We just saw the draw, and everybody is pretty good,” said Puyallup coach Tony Batinovich. “A couple teams here came in with glossy records and kind of struggled, so we just have to stay loose, have fun and compete.”

Tahoma coach Christina Millan likes her team’s chances next week. “If our players play their A game, it’s anybody’s game,” she said. “They have all the ability to go far.”

After giving up a run in the top of the first, Tahoma responded with a pair of runs in the bottom on the inning.

Claire Phillips singled home Taylor Anderson in the third for a 3-1 lead, which grew to 7-1 when the Bears pieced together four singles, a walk and two fielder’s choices to push five runs across in the fourth.

Auburn Riverside scored twice in the fifth to make it 7-3. McMartin, who was 3 for 3, tripled to open the bottom of the fifth and later scored to give Tahoma an 8-3 lead.

The Ravens added three in the sixth on an RBI single by Morgan Vollandt and a two-run single by Autumn lead, cutting Tahoma’s lead to 8-6. The Bears responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, the key hit being a three-run single by junior Kiera Shipley. Reliever Mareena Ramirez struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win for Tahoma.

Tahoma catcher Makinzi Sanders, who will join Woodinville’s Olivia Riener at Bowling Green next season (both play on the same select team), said Tahoma’s chemistry served the Bears well on a lengthy day.

“We justs strung everything together and got the clutch hits and clutch plays,” she said.

Auburn Riverside coach Bruce Strand, who lost starting shortstop Brooke Dye to a leg injury in Sunday’s early game, applauded Autumn Lee, a sophomore, for starting both Sunday games after throwing 14 innings Saturday. “She’s our workhorse pitcher,” he said.