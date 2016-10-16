As cross-country teams head to their league meets, four Seattle-Area schools are ranked No. 1.

With the cross-country postseason beginning this week, four Seattle-area teams are ranked No. 1 in the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Poll, released Sunday.

The Tahoma boys are the No. 1 Class 4A team. Edmonds-Woodway (3A), Liberty (2A) and Northwest (1A) are all ranked No. 1 for the girls teams.

The postseason kicks off with league meets this week. District meets are the following week.