As cross-country teams head to their league meets, four Seattle-Area schools are ranked No. 1.
With the cross-country postseason beginning this week, four Seattle-area teams are ranked No. 1 in the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Poll, released Sunday.
The Tahoma boys are the No. 1 Class 4A team. Edmonds-Woodway (3A), Liberty (2A) and Northwest (1A) are all ranked No. 1 for the girls teams.
The postseason kicks off with league meets this week. District meets are the following week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.