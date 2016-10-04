The Hole in the Wall Invitational this weekend could help some teams climb up in the state polls.

Four Seattle-area schools sit atop the latest state coaches cross country polls, released this week.

The Tahoma boys are No. 1 in the Class 4A. Edmonds-Woodway (3A), Liberty (2A) and Northwest (1A) girls are all ranked No. 1.

While we’re on the topic of cross country, we’re in the middle of two of the biggest regular-season weekends in the sport. Last weekend was the Sunfair Invitational in Yakima. Saturday is the Hole in the Wall meet in Lakewood, which has 98 teams registered.