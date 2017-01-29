The four-star recruit originally committed to Washington, but he reopened his recruitment last month.
Sumner running back Connor Wedington, one of the top football recruits in the state, announced on Twitter Sunday he will announce his college selection on Monday morning.
Wedington committed to Washington as a junior. He decommitted last month and is considering Baylor, Stanford, Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington.
Wedington, a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, said his decision will come at 8 a.m.
National letter of intent signing day is Wednesday.
I appreciate everyone who has helped me through this process. I've decided to announce my commitment at 8am tomorrow morning.
Most Read Stories
Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
— Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 30, 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.