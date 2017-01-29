The four-star recruit originally committed to Washington, but he reopened his recruitment last month.

Sumner running back Connor Wedington, one of the top football recruits in the state, announced on Twitter Sunday he will announce his college selection on Monday morning.

Wedington committed to Washington as a junior. He decommitted last month and is considering Baylor, Stanford, Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington.

Wedington, a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, said his decision will come at 8 a.m.

National letter of intent signing day is Wednesday.