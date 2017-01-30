The four-star recruit announced his pick on a video posted to Twitter.

Sumner running back Connor Wedington announced Monday morning he’ll play football at Stanford.

Wedington announced his pick in a video posted on Twitter. After snowboarding down the slope, the bottom of his snowboard reads “Stanford Cardinal.”

C O M M I T T E D . #BRCommitmentWeekpic.twitter.com/jvgYr5eYqR — Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 30, 2017

Wedington originally committed to Washington as a junior. He decommitted from the Huskies last month to explore other options.

Wedington is one of the top recruits in the state, listed as a four-star player on the recruiting sites.

As a senior, Wedington had 2,048 all-purpose yards and and 22 total touchdowns. He missed most of Sumner’s run to the Class 4A state playoffs after separating his right shoulder in October.

He can sign his letter of intent and make it official on Wednesday, which is national letter of intent signing day.