The Seattle Times all-state player re-opened his recruitment in December after de-committing from Washington.

Sumner running back Connor Wedington announced via his twitter account the five schools he’s considering playing for next fall after de-committing to Washington in December. However, Washington remains on the list along with Stanford, Baylor, UCLA and Notre Dame.

Wedington will announce his decision Feb. 1, which is National Signing Day.

Academic opportunities have motivated Wedington’s decisions. He was recently named one of six finalists for the 26th annual Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award given in March by the National Alliance of African American Athletes.

Wedington is a four-year member of honor roll with a 3.8 GPA. The Seattle Times all-state player had 2,048 all-purpose yards with 19 rushing touchdowns for the Spartans this season.