The KingCo 3A/2A MVP, who signed with Washington Wednesday, was part of the Islanders’ state title team of three years ago.

Natalie Robinson is renowned for her array of volleyball skills and voracious appetite.

“She loves to eat,” Mercer Island teammate Tess Hendelman said.

Robinson, the Islanders’ veteran setter who signed her letter of intent with the University of Washington on Wednesday, admits she munches on healthy snacks throughout the day.

State volleyball at a glance When: Friday and Saturday. Where: Class 4A and 3A, Toyota Center, Kennewick; Class 2A, Saint Martin’s University, Lacey; 1A, 2B and 1B, Yakima Valley SunDome. Follow along: For 4A and 3A, follow @SandyRinger1 on Twitter, and @wiaawa for all classifications. Top story lines: Can top-ranked West Valley of Yakima (27-0) run the table in Class 4A after last year’s disappointing finish? The Rams rolled in at No. 1 last year, too, then lost to surprising Emerald Ridge in the semifinals. They open against No. 8 Curtis of University Place (20-6), the defending champion. Auburn Riverside (30-2, with an invitational loss to WV) is in the other half of the 4A bracket and seeks to return to the top after winning the 3A title in 2014. And don’t count out No. 4 Bellarmine Prep (23-4), which could win for the fourth time in five years, or No. 3 Mead of Spokane, once the volleyball standard in Washington (5 straight titles from 2003-07 and champs again in ’09)….There will be a new champ in 3A. Kennedy Catholic, which won its first title in school history last year, opted up to 4A this year and fell one win short of qualifying. No. 1 Gig Harbor, which dropped to 3A, seeks its first, while No. 3 Mercer Island looks for a second title in four years. ... Will top-ranked Tumwater win in 2A for the second time in three seasons after dropping a heartbreaker to eventual-champ Burlington-Edison in last year’s quarterfinals? Or can No. 2 Archbishop Murphy of Everett finally break through? In 1A, Lynden Christian goes for a threepeat, but is ranked No. 2 behind Cascade of Leavenworth, the 2013 champ. ... Colfax goes for a fourth straight title in 2B, while Oakesdale is favored to repeat in 1B. Top players: OH Jillian Berg, 5-9, Sr., West Valley (Yakima); OH Kiley Lewis, 6-2, Sr., Auburn Mountainview; OH Calley Heilborn, 6-1, Jr., Auburn Riverside; S Hannah Pukis, 5-10, Jr., Bellarmine Prep (Tacoma); OH McKenzie Schwan, 5-8, Sr., Bellarmine Prep (Tacoma); OH Madison Lee, 5-8, Jr., Mead (Spokane); OH Gabby Gunterman, 5-9, Sr., Lake Stevens; OH Emily Smith, 6-1, Jr., Tahoma (Maple Valley); L Mina Duong, 5-5, Sr., Monroe; L Kasey Woodruff, 5-7 Jr., Curtis (University Place); S Natalie Robinson, 5-11, Sr., Mercer Island; OH Kallin Spiller, 6-3, Sr., Lakeside (Seattle); OH Selena Dutton, 5-10, Sr., Gig Harbor; OH Morgan Van Laar, 5-8, Sr., Arlington; MB Hali Ehresmann, 6-1, Sr., Capital (Olympia); OH Zoe McBride, 6-0, Jr., Prairie (Brush Prairie); OH Callie Weber, 5-9, So., Bellevue; OH Kennedy Croft, 5-9, Sr., Tumwater. Favorites: 4A: West Valley-Yakima, Auburn Riverside, Mead (Spokane), Bellarmine Prep; 3A: Gig Harbor, Lakeside, Mercer Island; 2A: Tumwater, Archbishop Murphy; 1A: Cascade (Leavenworth), Lynden-Christian; 2B: Colfax; 1B: Oakesdale. Last: Roosevelt of Seattle is at state (3A) for only the second time in school history (made the 4A field in 2008, finishing 0-2) and is one of just three Metro teams to advance, joining Lakeside and Holy Names. Eastside Catholic endeda string of six straight state appearances. Sandy Ringer

But what she really hungers for is another state volleyball championship.

“That would be an absolutely ideal world,” she said.

Robinson, a 5-foot-11 left-hander, was the starting setter when MI captured the 2013 Class 3A championship.

“That was the best moment of my volleyball career, to date,” she said.

The Islanders had visions of repeating the following season, but lost to eventual-champion Auburn Riverside in the quarterfinals and wound up fifth. They were considered contenders last year, but lost star hitter Jemma Yeadon (now a standout at Notre Dame) to an injury just before the tournament and went 1-2.

For Robinson and the two other seniors on this year’s squad, it’s now or never.

“We want to win a state championship, and that’s the mindset we’ve had this entire season,” she said. “Every single day in practice we are thinking about reaching that final goal and being the best we can possibly be. And as a senior, everything is kind of do or die. … It’s bittersweet, because I’m happy to be moving on to other things, but I also want to leave an impression on the school and know that my year was as successful as possible.”

Robinson, who will play beach and indoor volleyball at Washington, has been the key to the Islanders’ success thus far. They rose to No. 1in the Class 3A state rankings before last Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Lakeside of Seattle in the Sea-King District championship match — the lone 3A blemish on their 19-2 record (the other loss was to Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma, ranked No. 4 in 4A).

Robinson has amassed more than 3,000 career assists, averaging better than 10 per set, and this year leads the team with a .505 hitting percentage. Playing beach volleyball at a high level — she landed a spot on the USA Junior A2 National Team last summer — helped her evolve into an all-around player. Robinson not only is a four-time All-KingCo 3A/2A first-team selection, but was voted this year’s MVP.

But it is her leadership skills and other intangibles that make her special, according to MI coach Susan Rindlaub.

“She has all of the athletic abilities, but what sets her apart is her demeanor, her composure and her mental approach to the game,” Rindlaub said. “She understands the game really well and has understood it from a younger age. And she’s someone everyone likes. Volleyball isn’t a popularity contest, but it’s helpful that all of the players look up to her and can count on her and know she is always going to be positive and encouraging and competitive and always fighting.”

Hendelman, a junior libero, echoes those sentiments.

“Natalie is incredibly encouraging and can pick us up when we’re down,” she said. “She’s someone we rely on. … She’s extremely athletic, and incredibly diverse as a player, but I don’t really think it’s her extreme athleticism that takes her places. I think it’s her work ethic. She is always super motivated to be setting after practice and is always encouraging others to do that (extra work) as well. That’s what really puts her over the top.”

In typical fashion, Robinson put a positive spin on the setback against Lakeside, which dropped Mercer Island to No. 3 in the rankings behind No. 1 Gig Harbor and No. 2 Lakeside (previously No. 7).

“While this was a tough loss, we learned a lot going into state,” she said, noting the Islanders weren’t as mentally prepared or aggressive as they needed to be. “We’re excited going into the tournament, and I think we’re ready for anyone.”