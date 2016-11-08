Skyline, a group of young swimmers highlighted by sophomore Sarah DiMeco, will face most its toughest competition from KingCo teams in a quest to repeat as Class 4A champions.

Sarah DiMeco has been in countless championship swimming meets.

But last year’s Class 4A state championship meet at the King County Aquatic Center stands out to the Skyline sophomore.

Not only did DiMeco have two second-place individual finishes in her first state meet, she was the anchor on two of Skyline’s winning relays as a freshman — the second of which clinched the team title for the Spartans.

State swimming and diving When: Prelims on Friday: 4A: 9:45 a.m.; 2A: 2 p.m.; 3A: 6:30 p.m. Championship finals on Saturday: 4A: 9:30 a.m.; 2A: 2:15 p.m.; 3A: 7 p.m. Where: King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way Follow along: On Twitter, #wastateswim; @Krueger_David Top storylines: Can Seattle Prep’s Cameron Smith close out her high-school career with her fourth consecutive 500-yard freestyle title? ... Will Skyline’s youthful squad repeat as state champions in a competitive 4A field? Will Jackson seniors Nicole Limberg and a healthy Maddie Pressler lead the 2014 4A co-champions back to the top? ... Can Pullman’s Taylor McCoy, who has six individual state titles to her name, become just the fifth girl in Washington history to win eight individual titles? Swimmers to watch: Cameron Smith (Seattle Prep); Taylor McCoy (Pullman); Emma Carlton (Mount Vernon); Sarah DiMeco (Skyline); Nicole Limberg (Jackson); Kelly Morgan (Meadowdale); Yanran Le (Squalicum). Favorites: 4A: Skyline, Newport, Wenatchee; 3A: Lakeside, Mercer Island, Squalicum; 2A: Liberty, Columbia River, Port Angeles. Last: According to the state meet psych sheets, Mount Vernon junior Emma Carlton is the lone swimmer entering the state meet with an automatic All-American time in any classification. Carlton’s time of 23.28 seconds in the Class 4A 50 freestyle places her in the top tier of swimmers in the country in that event. Carlton, who was the Swimmer of the Meet at last year’s state meet, also has an all-American consideration time of 54.96 in the 100 butterfly. David Kreuger

“It was really cool. There was a lot more energy than our normal club meets,” DiMeco said. “Everybody’s cheering. It’s so crazy! It’s cool swimming for your high school. You weren’t just swimming for yourself. It was super nerve racking, but it was a really cool experience.”

Skyline coach Susan Simpkins said her team’s work ethic is a big part of what led the Spartans to the state championship last year. DiMeco, who swam in the 500-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay was a big part of that, according to Simpkins.

“She is fun to watch race,” Simpkins said. “Sarah is one of our team leaders. She likes to have fun and when she gets in the water she races hard every single time. We don’t get tired of watching her race.”

With a championship team comprised of six freshmen, one sophomore and just two seniors, Skyline announced itself as a state contender for the foreseeable future. While it’s too early to pencil the Spartans in for another threepeat — which the Skyline girls did from 2009 to 2011 — the defending state champions are once again looking poised for another strong outing at the final meet of the year.

Along with DiMeco, fellow sophomores Catherine McRae, Stephanie Young, Cristina Bradley, Danika Himes, Lauren Sayles and Sydney Azzarello are looking to help lead another young Spartans team — that boasts one senior (Gabrielle Salgado) and one junior (Abby Heneghan) — back to the top.

“We have a really good group of (sophomores),” Simpkins said. “ … It is fun to watch them and have such a strong, young team.”

A repeat for Skyline is far from guaranteed. The Spartans don’t have to look far to find challengers — with KingCo 4A rivals Newport and Issaquah eager to dethrone them. Newport, which finished second as a team in 2015, defeated Skyline 95-91 in a dual meet a month ago. The next week, Skyline defeated Issaquah 106-79.

Earlier in the season, Issaquah topped Newport 94-89.

“That’s one of the nice things about being in the KingCo league, is the girls get used to having to compete at a pretty high level all the time,” Newport coach Eric Bartleson said. “There’s not really an easy meet for us to go out and not swim our best. … I think we’re all pretty even.”

Skyline is stopping short of guaranteeing a repeat performance at the state meet, but the Spartans are eager to get back in the pool and give it their all this weekend.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Are you going to win state again this year?’ ” DiMeco said. “I feel like we definitely have a target on our backs. … It’s not going to be easy. We know it’s going to be such a close meet.”