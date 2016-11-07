The Panthers were seventh in Weco 3A before finding some magic in the postseason.

About three weeks ago, the Snohomish girls soccer team looked lost and headed for an early end to the season. Coach April VanAssche could’ve chalked it up to an inexperienced lineup, featuring six freshman starters and nine overall.

But really, it all came down to belief.

“I think it took us a bit longer to get our young team going in the same direction together,” said VanAssche, whose team was seventh in WesCo 3A. “Now that we seem to be one working unit, things are falling together for us like we had hoped.”

State soccer When: Opening round matches: Tuesday and Wednesday. Quarterfinals: Friday and Saturday. Semifinals: Nov. 18. Finals: Nov. 19 Top story lines: Top-ranked Skyline (4A) brings in a defensive scoreless streak of 692 minutes into its first-round state match at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against No. 8 Puyallup. ... Hanford (17-3) takes a 14-match winning streak into its 4A first-round match. ... Seattle Prep, which owns three state titles, is back to defend its 2015 state crown in 3A, hosting Central Kitsap on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. ... In the 3A title chase, there could be an epic semifinal match on Nov. 18 between a pair of unbeatens — Seattle Prep (19-0-0) and Gig Harbor (17-0-0) — should both teams win both matches the opening week of state. ... Woodinville, the No. 3 finisher in the KingCo 4A regular season, ousted runner-up Issaquah 3-1 on Saturday to return to state for the first time since 2010. Top players: GK Anna Smith, Skyline (13 shutouts); F Alyssa Tomasini, Camas (21 goals, 10 assists); F Madison Kemp, Camas (26G, 6A); F-MF Sophie Hirst, Seattle Prep (20G, 10A); F Bea Franklin, Seattle Prep (16G, 5A); F-MF McKenzie Buell, Arlington (13G, 6A); F Jojo Harber, Bellevue (10G, 5A); F-MF Ashlynn Willis, Tonasket (30G, 17A); F-MF MacKenzie Ellertson, King’s Way Christian (28G, 18A); F Nicole Souply, Cascade Christian (28G, 10A); F Cailey Divelbiss, Orting (15G, 20A); GK Sadie Morris, Lakeside (11 shutouts, 0.6 goals against avg.) Favorites: Skyline and Camas in 4A; Seattle Prep and Gig Harbor in 3A; Fife and Columbia River in 2A; King’s and Cascade Christian in 1A; Adna in 1B/2B; Tacoma Baptist and Prescott in 1B/2B boys. Last: Camas, which seeks to add to its lone 3A state title in 2005, has outscored opponents 78-2 with 16 shutouts. The Papermakers set school records for regular-season shutouts (15 of 16) and fewest regular-season goals allowed (one). Matt Massey

Fast forward to the current situation and Snohomish (11-8-1) is riding high emotionally into the Class 3A state playoffs, ready to host fifth-ranked Lakeside (15-3-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program is back at state after missing out last season.

The Panthers showed just how far they’ve come in the last three weeks, falling just 1-0 to Arlington in the Northwest District title match on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium. On Oct. 20, the Panthers lost to the Eagles 6-1. Snohomish had plenty of scoring chances and could’ve easily come away with a district title.

“Everybody on this team is just really positive, so we just all kind of picked each other up,” said midfielder Quinn Otteson, one of five seniors. “We looked at it, and it was like, ‘We can still do this.’ We had two bad losses, but if we dug down deep that we (knew we) could still win games.

“We were all confident. We stayed positive. When you let one game affect you negatively, it can snowball into the rest of the season. We didn’t let that happen.”

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions this season for Snohomish, which endured two tough stretches — an early 0-3-1 streak and a late-season three-game losing skid — before stringing together four wins to get into the district final.

“I do honestly believe it was our belief,” said Otteson, a senior captain with six goals and eight assists. “We just went out and played our hardest and didn’t give up on anything.”

Two freshmen — Kiana Campbell (seven goals, two assists) and goalkeeper Grace Wales (six shutouts) — have played key roles for the Panthers, and the six freshman starters have contributed a lot.

“All of (the freshmen) are like a big, goofy bunch and I think that’s helped us,” said Otteson, who returned after her missing her junior season with a stress fracture in her foot. “All of us seniors love having fun with them. The freshmen kept us uplifted and having fun.

“And we all get along well.”

Senior Anna Montemor, another captain, leads the team with 28 points on 11 goals and six assists from her midfield position.

As a coach, VanAssche is glad that her team gained a renewed focus, even if it took a couple of really tough losses.

“I think having that (6-1) loss at Arlington and the one (6-0) loss just a little bit before to Edmonds-Woodway prior, kind of woke them a little bit and gave a little bit of fire inside them,” she said. “We’ve kept telling them that all we need to do is get to the postseason, and then it’s anybody’s game. The young girls on our team, they really bought into that.

“They’ve kind of taken a little bit of pride being the underdog and having something to prove, and they’ve played like that.”