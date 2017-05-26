Archbishop Murphy is going for its third straight Class 2A state boys soccer title.
Overlake is a win away from a soccer sweep.
The Redmond school beat The Bush School 3-1 in the Class 1A state soccer semifinals Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Overlake will play Wahluke in the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. Wahluke beat Cascade of Leavenworth 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Overlake also won the Class 1A state girls championship in the fall, beating LaSalle.
In the Class 2A state tournament, Archbishop Murphy beat Cedarcrest 5-2 in the semifinals. The Wildcats are looking for their third straight state title.
ATM will play East Valley-Yakima in the title game at 5 p.m. at Sunset Chev. East Valley beat Mountlake Terrace in a shootout.
Baseball
Cedar Park Christian-Bothell advanced to the Class 1A state-tournament championship game in Yakima with a 6-1 win over Freeman. Cedar Park will face King’s Way Christian of Vancouver for the state title Saturday at 4 p.m.
Softball
Mountlake Terrace fell in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament in Selah. Ellensburg scored six runs in the 11th inning to beat the Hawks 9-3.
In the Class 1A state tournament in Richland, Bellevue Christian lost to Hoquiam 11-5 in the quarterfinals.
