Archbishop Murphy is going for its third straight Class 2A state boys soccer title.

Overlake is a win away from a soccer sweep.

The Redmond school beat The Bush School 3-1 in the Class 1A state soccer semifinals Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.

Overlake will play Wahluke in the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. Wahluke beat Cascade of Leavenworth 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Overlake also won the Class 1A state girls championship in the fall, beating LaSalle.

In the Class 2A state tournament, Archbishop Murphy beat Cedarcrest 5-2 in the semifinals. The Wildcats are looking for their third straight state title.

ATM will play East Valley-Yakima in the title game at 5 p.m. at Sunset Chev. East Valley beat Mountlake Terrace in a shootout.

Baseball

Cedar Park Christian-Bothell advanced to the Class 1A state-tournament championship game in Yakima with a 6-1 win over Freeman. Cedar Park will face King’s Way Christian of Vancouver for the state title Saturday at 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace fell in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament in Selah. Ellensburg scored six runs in the 11th inning to beat the Hawks 9-3.

In the Class 1A state tournament in Richland, Bellevue Christian lost to Hoquiam 11-5 in the quarterfinals.