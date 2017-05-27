The Washington State signee wins the 100 and 200 and is party of two winning relay teams.

King’s won the Class 1A state boys track and field title in Cheney on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights piled up 67 points, beating second-place Deer Park by 17. Caleb Perry was the big scorer for King’s. The Washington State football signee won the 100 in 11.03 seconds and the 200 in 21.84. He alsoran a leg on King’s winning 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

Matt Jackson also won a title for King’s, winning the 800 in 1:53.89.

It was King’s seventh state boys team title in the last 10 years.

Tennis

• Sophie Wu and Evelyn Wong won the Class 4A girls double title and Maddie Egan added a sixth-place finish in singles to help Newport to the girls team title.

Sumner’s Jade Lancaster won the girls singles title.

The Newport boys were second in the team race to Skyview of Vancouver, which had singles champ Andrew Kabacy. The Vancouver area swept the titles as Union’s Andrew Chanthavong and Alex Calpagiu won the doubles title.

• The Mercer Island boys won the Class 3A title on the strength of their doubles teams. Christian Anderson and Chris Elliott took the doubles title and Kevin Chen and Johan Tang took fifth. Zach Chew added an eighth-place finish in singles.

Seattle Prep’s Aaron Yan won the singles crown.

Holy Names also used its depth to win the Class 3A girls title. Sara and Megan Skrobut took third in doubles, and Christine Barton and Abby Miller were eighth. Anna Miller was fifth in singles.

Jessica Liang and Shreyaa Mukund of Interlake won the girls Class 3A doubles title and Lakeside’s Viv Daniel won the singles title.

• In Class 2A girls singles, North Kitsap junior Danya Wallis won her third straight title.

Baseball

Cedar Park Christian-Bothell fell in the Class 1A state baseball title game in Yakima, losing to King’s Way Christian of Vancouver 5-3.