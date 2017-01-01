There’s big changes coming to the state basketball tournaments this season, including a move to seed teams with RPI and an increase in the field to 12 teams, and those changes are getting mixed reviews by the state’s basketball coaches association.

Basketball coaches are still bristling about the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s new state tournament format. But it has little to do with the unveiling of the first statewide rankings based on a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) this week.

The bigger issue remains how many teams will advance to state for the boys and girls basketball tournaments in the six classifications. The WIAA announced in September the number will increase to 12 from eight out of the regional round, but majority of coaches believe it should be 16.

“We’re going to continue to push for it and the girls (coaches) feel the same,” said Nalin Sood, president of the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. “There’s got to be a way that we can make that work.

“We are moving forward a little fast on this (RPI),” he continued. “But we need to do an RPI. Everybody is doing an RPI. It’s not perfect, it’ll need some tweaking, but we have to go to an RPI. It’s very important.”

The RPI will determine seeding for the 16 teams that qualify for regionals out of district play.

The new tournament format has teams seeded Nos. 1-8 in a regional bracket where the winners receive a bye to the state quarterfinals. Teams seeded No. 9-16 play loser-out games. Those winners face the losers of the first grouping in a loser-out game on the first day of the four-day state tournament. The winners advance to the modified double-elimination portion of the tournament.

The Class 4A and 3A tourneys will stay in the Tacoma Dome. The Class 2A and 1A tournaments will remain in the Yakima SunDome and the Class 2B and 1B tourneys stay at the Spokane Arena.

“The RPI is objective and I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Kentlake girls basketball coach GC Hillburn, whose team went 0-2 at the Class 4A tourney last year. “A lot of coaches are outspoken about the fact that they want more kids to get the experience of the Dome. After experiencing that last year, I really, truly understand that now. It’s a really special thing for kids to be in the Tacoma Dome. Whether or not they win a state championship, it’s something they talk about a lot.”

There are fiscal reasons why the WIAA didn’t return the tournament to 16 teams. Returning to the old format, which was abandoned after the 2010 state tournament, would require twice the facility rental as the eight-team and 12-team formats.

Mike Colbrese, the WIAA’s executive director, said the RPI and tournament schedule will be evaluated in the spring to determine any changes.

Other team sports are keeping an eye on basketball’s RPI to possibly implement for their state tournaments. That could occur as early as the 2017-18 school year, according to Cindy Adsit, assistant executive director of the WIAA.

“I don’t have a problem with the way they do it now, but my wife asks, ‘Why do you have to play this team?’” said Sumner football coach Keith Ross, whose Spartans were on the same side of the bracket as Graham-Kapowsin and eventual champion Camas for the Class 4A state tournament.

The teams were regarded among the best in the region, according to MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings. Camas, which finished the season ranked No. 22 in the nation, defeated Graham-Kapowsin in the opening round and Sumner in the semifinals.

“They (WIAA) make the bracket before they know where teams are going to fall,” Ross said. “A couple years ago (in Class 3A), the 1-2 ranked teams played in the first round and that was tragic. That was the state championship right there.”

Of course the RPI isn’t perfect. But Sood said most in the WIBCA agree it should assure a balanced start to the tournaments.

“For the kids, this is going to matter a lot and social media is going to be going crazy,” Sood said of the rankings’ debut. “But coaches just want to get better and come February, hopefully you’re a team that has a good RPI and is ready to go for the regional and state tournaments.”