The WIBCA has concerns over the survey the WIAA used to decide the new state basketball tournament format.

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday released its response to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announcement of the new state basketball tournament format.

The state coaches association has long been a proponent of returning to the 16-team state basketball format, which was in play from the mid-1980s through 2010. They often would release statements calling for its return during the basketball playoffs.

As you can see from the statement below, the association has concerns about the survey the WIAA used to decide to implement the new 12-team format.

The statement below refers to “Option B” which you can see here. The other options and other information about the State Basketball Tournament Committee can be found here.