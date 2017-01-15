With the majority of the teams winning in the last week, the state rankings stay largely the same.

There’s something many of the teams in The Seattle Times state basketball rankings have in common this week: few losses.

And because of those few losses, the rankings stay largely the same this week.

There’s been a few changes: Mercer Island has returned to the girls Class 3A rankings and the Shorewood girls made a big climb up those same rankings.

Hunt around, you’ll find a few more.

Seattle Times Class 4A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Boys Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 4A Girls Power Rankings

Seattle Times Class 3A Girls Power Rankings