Stanwood defeated Shorecrest 75-61 Tuesday night to win the WesCo crown. “These seniors lost one regular-season league game in four years,” said Stanwood coach Zach Ward.

STANWOOD — The Stanwood boys basketball team celebrated senior night with a familiar result. A league title.

For the sixth consecutive season, the Spartans are league champs after Stanwood defeated Shorecrest 75-61 to end the regular season for the Spartans and their seniors — who have helped bring the Stanwood basketball program to new heights over the last four seasons.

“These seniors lost one regular-season league game in four years,” said Stanwood coach Zach Ward. “It speaks more to them than to me. They’re just competitors. They were really excited tonight.”

“It’s amazing knowing that we set a mark here at Stanwood,” said Stanwood senior Chase Strieby. “ … Our momentum is going strong right now.”

The offenses shined in the first half but it was the No. 6 Spartans’ defense that helped it pull away in the final two periods Tuesday night at Stanwood High School. The two teams combined for 28 points in the first four minutes of the game and the Spartans held a 43-40 lead at halftime.

But in the second half, Stanwood’s defense began to wear down No. 9 Shorecrest — which scored just 21 points in the final two quarters.

“They’ve done this to opponents all year long, where you kind of break (Stanwood’s defense) for a while and you’re able to move the ball for a while but eventually it gets to you,” said Shorecrest coach Brian Fischer. “You get a few turnovers in a row and you get a little more nervous about passing the ball.”

The result was another league title for Stanwood (19-1 overall, 12-0 league) in the new-look WesCo 3A, which is no longer divided into North and South divisions and instead is just one conference featuring 13 teams. Stanwood finished undefeated in league, but the WesCo 3A teams will get another shot at the Spartans when the 3A District 1 tournament starts this weekend.

Stanwood and Shorecrest (18-2, 10-2), which finished right behind the Spartans in the league standings, will both host winners of district play-in games on Saturday.

“They didn’t lose a game in league and there’s something to be said for that,” Ward said. “But, they’re going to have their hands full. … Everybody that we’re going to play in the district tournament has seen us one time. ”

Fischer said Tuesday’s game — which featured a loud, crowded gym — was a great example of what’s ahead for Shorecrest as it begins the postseason.

“That was the best thing for us to have that experience — a dress rehearsal so to speak, for the playoffs,” Fischer said. “The bottom line is it would’ve been nice to get the win, but you’ve got to take what you can and I think there’s a lot that we can learn from this game.”

Strieby led a balanced Stanwood attack with 18 points and five rebounds. Fellow senior AJ Martinka netted 11 points and Cameron Plautz and Henry Oldow — also both seniors — added nine points apiece for the Spartans in their final regular-season game for Stanwood.

“That’s typical,” Ward said. “I think that speaks to what kind of kids they are. We don’t have one kid in there who is worried about getting his points.”

Malcolm Rosier-Butler led Shorecrest in scoring with 13 points.

Philip Pepple got the Shorecrest contingent fired up early with a big dunk over a Stanwood defender and finished with three crowd-pleasing dunks, 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Scots.